"One of a kind" - Triple H comments on popular WWE star following SummerSlam match

WWE Head of Creative Triple H is overseeing an entertaining SummerSlam event, which has featured some excellent matches and moments. He did take the time to tweet about a few of them, including Pat McAfee's win over Happy Corbin.

The SmackDown commentator had a solid showing at The Biggest Party of the Summer, as he overcame a couple of shaky moments to come out on top against Corbin. The fans were electric for McAfee throughout the match.

Triple H acknowledged this on Twitter, retweeting a clip of his SummerSlam entrance with a glowing statement. He is evidently proud of Pat McAfee, who has taken every opportunity The Game has afforded him in WWE.

"Entertainment from start to finish. Pat McAfee is absolutely one of a kind," HHH tweeted.

After the match, McAfee channeled The King of Kings and crotch-chopped Corey Graves in commentary before high-fiving Michael Cole and drinking a beer at ringside.

WWE fans praise Triple H for an exciting SummerSlam

The responses to The Game's tweet about Pat McAfee were mainly complimentary to his booking at SummerSlam.

He has already won over many fans as Head of Creative after the night's opening match. Bayley returned to WWE alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (FKA Io Shirai) following Bianca Belair's win over Becky Lynch.

Twitter users replied with a few common memes that showcased their appreciation for Triple H. Meanwhile, a few of them echoed his sentiments on McAfee and had requests for the rest of the show.

One of them was fixed as Seth Rollins showed up and attacked Riddle.

It remains to be seen how RAW and SmackDown will look following The Biggest Party of the Summer, now that Triple H has put his creative stamp on the product.

