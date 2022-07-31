"The Triple H effect" - Twitter explodes as Bayley returns at SummerSlam alongside released WWE star and former champion 

Multi-time women's champion Bayley made her long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam tonight. She came out following RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's show-opening win over Becky Lynch.

This is The Role Model's first appearance since suffering an ACL injury over a year ago. However, she did not come alone. Dakota Kai returned alongside Bayley months after she was released by the company, causing shockwaves across the wrestling world. They were joined by former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, who is now apparently called Iyo Sky.

The newly-formed stable went straight for Belair in the ring, only for Lynch to join The EST of WWE in the ring. This seems to have confirmed the latter's babyface turn after she shook the RAW Women's Champion's hand at the end of their match.

While Bayley, Dakota, and Iyo backed away from a fight at SummerSlam, the response to this development has been universally positive. Wrestlers and fans alike showed their absolute delight, including a plethora of current and former WWE women.

Among them were Carmella, Natalya, Cora Jade, and Candice LeRae. They are undoubtedly excited for the future of women's wrestling across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

WWE fans thank Triple H for bringing Bayley back with a stable at SummerSlam

Triple H has already won over much of the WWE Universe following his appointment as Head of Creative.

The Game delivered instantly, with two fan favorites from NXT being called up right alongside the former women's champion. Fans are grateful for the boost he just gave the women's division.

The RAW Women's Championship scene feels fresh again following the end of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair's year-long feud at SummerSlam. It will be exciting to see how things play out now that Bayley is back.

What do you think will happen next? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

