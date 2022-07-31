Create
"The Triple H effect" - Twitter explodes as Bayley returns at SummerSlam alongside released WWE star and former champion 

What a potentially exciting start to the show!
Divesh Merani
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 31, 2022 07:23 AM IST

Multi-time women's champion Bayley made her long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam tonight. She came out following RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's show-opening win over Becky Lynch.

This is The Role Model's first appearance since suffering an ACL injury over a year ago. However, she did not come alone. Dakota Kai returned alongside Bayley months after she was released by the company, causing shockwaves across the wrestling world. They were joined by former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, who is now apparently called Iyo Sky.

The newly-formed stable went straight for Belair in the ring, only for Lynch to join The EST of WWE in the ring. This seems to have confirmed the latter's babyface turn after she shook the RAW Women's Champion's hand at the end of their match.

While Bayley, Dakota, and Iyo backed away from a fight at SummerSlam, the response to this development has been universally positive. Wrestlers and fans alike showed their absolute delight, including a plethora of current and former WWE women.

Among them were Carmella, Natalya, Cora Jade, and Candice LeRae. They are undoubtedly excited for the future of women's wrestling across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Check out some of their reactions:

Hell yeah!!! @itsBayleyWWE is back!!!!!!!! And she didn’t come alone!!! #SummerSlam
Women’s Wrestling #SummerSlam
🥹🔥 @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota 💕🥲🤙🏽🌺 @shirai_io 🙌🏽🤩💜#SummerSlam #LoveThis 🤟🏽
WOW 🤩🤩🤩 #SummerSlam twitter.com/wwe/status/155…
Kings! 🙌💕
🥹🥹🙌🙌🙌
my jaw is on the floor #SummerSlam
That was so damn cool! IO/Dakota/Bayley. It’s a new era.They can’t top that tonight..(Can they?!!)#SummerSlam
Amazing! twitter.com/DallasIrvinWWE…
I am going to pass out.
We have a Women’s faction on the main roster again. I expect this one to be pushed to the moon. #SummerSlam
Y’all have no idea how much I enjoyed that segment! That segment was truly special and I think this storyline is gonna get real good real quick! 👏🏼👏🏼 #SummerSlam
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE @shirai_io @ImKingKota @BeckyLynchWWE @BiancaBelairWWE What a moment. Becky goes back babyface Bayley returns Io Shirai debutsDakota Kai debuts

WWE fans thank Triple H for bringing Bayley back with a stable at SummerSlam

Triple H has already won over much of the WWE Universe following his appointment as Head of Creative.

The Game delivered instantly, with two fan favorites from NXT being called up right alongside the former women's champion. Fans are grateful for the boost he just gave the women's division.

Check them out:

TRIPS??? YOU BROUGHT DAKOTA KAI BACKWE NEVER SPEAKING BAD ON YOU, MY KING#SummerSlam https://t.co/ThZXK8Hw4N
The Triple H effect is officially in full effect https://t.co/SyHu39TA2U
TRIPLE H AINT PLAYIN BROOO https://t.co/5r4MiSBxPb
Io Shirai finally being taken out of the NXT warehouse and debuting in-front a stadium is Triple H biggest W so far.She’s gonna take the world by storm.#SummerSlam
In under 4 minutes, Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io Shirai all showed up!Triple H is on fire so far in this new era! GIVE US MORE!!! #SummerSlam

The RAW Women's Championship scene feels fresh again following the end of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair's year-long feud at SummerSlam. It will be exciting to see how things play out now that Bayley is back.

What do you think will happen next? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Divesh Merani
