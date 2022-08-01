Roman Reigns reaches massive new milestone after WWE SummerSlam 2022

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached yet another milestone after last night's SummerSlam.

The main event of The Biggest Party of the Summer this year saw a brutal Last Man Standing match between Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The two megastars gave their all in what turned out to be a match for the ages. In the end, Reigns managed to retain his title after some help from The Usos.

Roman Reigns has now completed a whopping 700 days as the Universal Champion in WWE. He won the title on August 30, 2020, at WWE Payback by defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match.

Many top stars have tried to dethrone The Tribal Chief over the last two years, but no one has yet been able to do so.

Roman Reigns' next title defense will be against a former WWE Champion

After successfully defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam last night, The Tribal Chief will move on to his next major title defense, which will take place at WWE Clash at the Castle in the UK on September 3, 2022.

On the SmackDown before SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a "Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook" match to become the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE has been building a match between The Tribal Chief and Drew McIntyre for quite some time now. The Scottish Warrior is one of the top picks for many when it comes to the question of who could ultimately dethrone Reigns.

Could McIntyre do what many have tried and failed to do over the last two years? Or will Reigns continue his historic title run? Sound off in the comments below.

