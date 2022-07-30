Sheamus breaks character to praise recent WWE SmackDown opponent 

Sheamus commended Drew McIntyre after their recent Irish DonnyBrook Match on WWE SmackDown.

The recent episode of the blue brand prior to SummerSlam showcased some interesting matches. However, one of the highlights of the night was the opening match between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a good old fashioned DonnyBrook Match.

The Irishman took to Twitter to post about his bruised body following the clash. In the caption, he shared that his opponent did some good damage with an emoji of the flags of Scotland and Ireland.

"Our boy done good. Maith An Fear @DMcIntyreWWE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚔️🇮🇪#DonnybrookMatch #followthat"

The match saw Drew McIntyre defeat Sheamus after a hard-fought battle. McIntyre is now set for an Undisputed Title match during Clash at the Castle in September.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre receives high-praise from fans after their WWE SmackDown match

Even before tonight's match, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were known to have great matches with each other by fans. After the DonnyBrook Match, the duo proved fans right once again.

Multiple fans expressed their excitement after the match. Some even called it a match that could fit-in the Attitude Era:

One fan then talked about the "This is Awesome" chants that erupted during the match. They shared how glad they were that the Irishman finally received an ounce of acknowledgment after feeling like Sheamus was underappreciated:

Villain @ThamuzV @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE hearing the “this was awesome” chants made me feel good, have always felt like you’ve been under appreciated and you showed why tonight. great match @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE hearing the “this was awesome” chants made me feel good, have always felt like you’ve been under appreciated and you showed why tonight. great match

One fan even suggested possible plans for the superstar for the September event. One said he could face Gunther during the event, while some suggested a triple threat match instead for the title:

☣️🎮VΞRDICT4489🎮☣️ @Verdict4489 @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE They should get you in there somehow for a triple threat match @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE They should get you in there somehow for a triple threat match

Kingpin Shizzzzz @arnmald @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE Great match dude, GUNTHER needs a challenger for the UK show I hear @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE Great match dude, GUNTHER needs a challenger for the UK show I hear

Following that high-caliber match, it looks like the SmackDown superstar has gained more fans and appreciation for his work. Although he lost the bout, he clearly entertained enough fans to stay tuned in. What do you think is next for Sheamus on the Friday show? Comment down your thoughts below!

