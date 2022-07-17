Photo: Sasha Banks spotted with WWE Superstar after RAW walkout

Sasha Banks seemingly hasn't let all the recent controversy surrounding her restrict her from having a good time outside of WWE.

Fans of The Boss have been following her moves closely since her RAW walkout, with multiple reports emerging that she's been released from the company. But the controversy doesn't seem to have deterred Sasha Banks, who was spotted hanging out with Bayley at a concert.

Both the Horsewomen seemed to be enjoying themselves as they attended the State Champs band's concert, in Orlando, Florida. The band posted a photo of Banks and Bayley alongside their group who all looked to be close to one another.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have had storied careers alongside one another. They have risen to the top of the business and now look to be making the most out of their time off the road.

Bayley is currently recovering from a torn ACL injury and has been out of action for more than a year now. The Role Model is reportedly training again at the performance center as she looks forward to returning to WWE.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Sasha Banks seemingly taking time off from wrestling since the WWE RAW walkout

Fans waiting for Sasha Banks to return to the ring may be disappointed with a major update signaling some time off for herself. Since her walkout from a scheduled match on RAW with Naomi, her contract status with WWE has been a point of debate.

It was announced that the former WWE Women's Champion is set to make an appearance at the C2E2 (Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo) this August.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) will appear at C2E2 Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) will appear at C2E2 🔥 https://t.co/XhX6QH8brO

Fightful Select has reported that the promoters that reached out to her were told that she will only be taking "non-wrestling related bookings until January 1st."

"We also reached out to other convention organizers who confirmed they reached out to her reps and were quoted a firm, specific rate. However, wrestling-related promoters that attempted to book her were told that she was only taking non-wrestling-related bookings until January 1. WWE has still not officially confirmed her release publicly."

There is no confirmation if Sasha not taking wrestling-related bookings is her personal choice or something stated in her contract. It should also be noted that her release from WWE hasn't officially been confirmed as of yet.

As her absence is felt with each passing day by her fans, it looks as if wrestling could, unfortunately, be off the table for a while.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far