WWE SmackDown Results: Hall of Famer set to return for SummerSlam title match; Top champ defeated - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (July 15th, 2022)

Pat McAfee kicked off SmackDown. After running back the footage of Happy Corbin attacking him two weeks ago, he said that he and Corbin were roommates a long time ago.

Pat said that Corbin was a decent guy before joining WWE and that at SummerSlam, he will smack his bad attitude away.

Corbin showed up on the Titantron and told Pat to 'stay in his own lane' before saying he would take care of McAfee once and for all at SummerSlam.

WWE SmackDown Results (July 15, 2022): Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

Natalya got the first takedown, but Liv countered and got a big dropkick early on. Nattie dropped Liv on the ropes and stomped on her neck before the champ caught her on the apron but missed the DDT.

Liv was tossed into the ring post and fell outside the ring before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

In the match, Natalya got a big powerbomb for a near fall before getting an Ankle Lock in.

Liv broke out of the hold and sent Nattie into the ring post before hitting the Oblivion for the win.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Natalya

Grade: B-

Backstage on SmackDown, Paul Heyman told Theory that cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam would be a bad idea. He instead asked him to schedule a proper title match, but Mr. MITB had other plans.

#SmackDown "Maybe I'll need a special counsel of my own when I hire you." - @_Theory1 "Maybe I'll need a special counsel of my own when I hire you." - @_Theory1 #SmackDown https://t.co/vpu1GedGgM

The New Day came out dressed as Vikings and made fun of The Viking Raiders, calling them fake and saying they were dishonorable.

The real Viking Raiders came out, and the New Day called them impostors before Erik and Ivar threatened to mangle Woods and Kofi.

New Day called them ugly before the Raiders approached the ring, but Jinder Mahal and Shanky attacked them on the ramp.

The New Day came in with dives to the outside and took the Vikings out before dancing with Shanky in the ring while Jinder posed pensively.

Backstage on SmackDown, Gunther learned that Ludwig had a rematch with Shinsuke Nakamura and hit him with a chop while yelling in German.

Lacey Evans had her entrance music restarted after deafening boos from the crowd. She got on the mic and said that the fans were all 'nasties' before telling them to 'go to hell' and walked out of her match.

WWE @WWE @LaceyEvansWWE offers the WWE Universe an apology for what she said last week, but it seems as if they're not willing to accept it. #SmackDown .@LaceyEvansWWE offers the WWE Universe an apology for what she said last week, but it seems as if they're not willing to accept it. #SmackDown https://t.co/e4OYy1QMPd

Drew McIntyre was supposed to face Sheamus for the Universal Title Contender's match, but the latter again decided to back out and sent Ridge Holland to take his place.

Drew McIntyre vs. Ridge Holland on SmackDown

McIntyre came in with a big kick on Holland after Butch ran outside and rang the bell. Butch and Sheamus interfered, and Holland hit a powerslam for a near fall.

Drew recovered and got the Glasgow Kiss before hitting the White Noise while staring Sheamus in the face. McIntyre did the countdown and hit the Claymore before getting the easy win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Ridge Holland

Grade: C

Backstage on SmackDown, Paul Heyman offered Madcap Moss a Universal TItle match if he took care of Roman Reigns' future problem, Theory.

Madcap Moss vs. Theory on SmackDown

Moss had control of the match early on and got some takedowns before getting a big pop-up fallaway slam. Outside the ring, he was sent into the ring steps before Theory hit a big dropkick.

Moss had a near fall off a spinebuster before Theory countered a powerbomb and hit a big move for a near fall of his own. Madcap tossed Theory outside before Theory smacked him with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Result: Madcap Moss def. Theory via DQ

Grade: B-

After the match, Theory was trashing on the Bloodline, and Sami Zayn came out to defend the group's honor. The former asked how Sami was going to beat him with one arm before The Usos made their entrance.

Theory was fleeing, but Moss came in and tossed him into the ring post before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

WWE @WWE #SmackDown @WWEUsos have not taken kindly to @_Theory1 's recent attempt at mind games and send him running straight into the hands of @MadcapMoss .@WWEUsos have not taken kindly to @_Theory1's recent attempt at mind games and send him running straight into the hands of @MadcapMoss! #SmackDown https://t.co/hhNUWxNfzo

Jimmy Uso vs. Angelo Dawkins on SmackDown

Jimmy was dominating early on and sent Dawkins outside off with a kick from the apron, but his dive outside was countered with a fist from Angelo.

Jimmy hit a big tackle and sent Dawkins over the barricades before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

Back in the match, the official went down before Jimmy hit a superkick and almost won. But by the time the referee recovered, Dawkins had recovered and took Jimmy down with Sky High, getting the pin.

Result: Angelo Dawkins def. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy's shoulder was up during the pin, and Adam Pearce came out and said that due to situations like this, they needed a Special Guest referee for SummerSlam, and it would be Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett!

A brawl broke out between The Usos and the Profits before SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: C

Theory had a close call with The Bloodline on tonight's SmackDown while the New Day got their revenge on the Viking Raiders.

