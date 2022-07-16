Create
Notifications

WWE SmackDown Results: Hall of Famer set to return for SummerSlam title match; Top champ defeated - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (July 15th, 2022)

WWE announced the return of a Hall of Famer for SummerSlam!
WWE announced the return of a Hall of Famer for SummerSlam!
Jojo
Jojo
ANALYST
Modified Jul 16, 2022 07:50 AM IST

Pat McAfee kicked off SmackDown. After running back the footage of Happy Corbin attacking him two weeks ago, he said that he and Corbin were roommates a long time ago.

Look who's back!@PatMcAfeeShow #SmackDown https://t.co/orVdlAplsL

Pat said that Corbin was a decent guy before joining WWE and that at SummerSlam, he will smack his bad attitude away.

Well, well, well, look who it is. @BaronCorbinWWE @PatMcAfeeShow #SmackDown https://t.co/zVYTUIQ0Jb

Corbin showed up on the Titantron and told Pat to 'stay in his own lane' before saying he would take care of McAfee once and for all at SummerSlam.

Looks like @BaronCorbinWWE will have to keep his distance from @PatMcAfeeShow until they go head-to-head at #SummerSlam in two weeks. #SmackDown https://t.co/1fKg4ejBPy

WWE SmackDown Results (July 15, 2022): Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

The champ is rolling early! @YaOnlyLivvOnce #SmackDown https://t.co/PjQVZI1Gzp

Natalya got the first takedown, but Liv countered and got a big dropkick early on. Nattie dropped Liv on the ropes and stomped on her neck before the champ caught her on the apron but missed the DDT.

😬😬😬@NatbyNature @YaOnlyLivvOnce #SmackDown https://t.co/IOZC9JQkGA

Liv was tossed into the ring post and fell outside the ring before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

In the match, Natalya got a big powerbomb for a near fall before getting an Ankle Lock in.

.@NatbyNature is picking up some momentum! #SmackDown https://t.co/ZXPaqrEo2k

Liv broke out of the hold and sent Nattie into the ring post before hitting the Oblivion for the win.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Natalya

The #SmackDown Women's Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce picks up the win! https://t.co/pguRxoXQ3y

Grade: B-

Backstage on SmackDown, Paul Heyman told Theory that cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam would be a bad idea. He instead asked him to schedule a proper title match, but Mr. MITB had other plans.

"Maybe I'll need a special counsel of my own when I hire you." - @_Theory1 #SmackDown https://t.co/vpu1GedGgM

The New Day came out dressed as Vikings and made fun of The Viking Raiders, calling them fake and saying they were dishonorable.

The real Viking Raiders came out, and the New Day called them impostors before Erik and Ivar threatened to mangle Woods and Kofi.

The New (Day) Viking Raiders@TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins #SmackDown https://t.co/96lFPfzniY

New Day called them ugly before the Raiders approached the ring, but Jinder Mahal and Shanky attacked them on the ramp.

Some air raid offense by #TheNewDay!@TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins #SmackDown https://t.co/DvMMJjlfXR

The New Day came in with dives to the outside and took the Vikings out before dancing with Shanky in the ring while Jinder posed pensively.

C'mon @JinderMahal you know you want to dance! @DilsherShanky @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins #SmackDown https://t.co/f8K6LQVkrW

Backstage on SmackDown, Gunther learned that Ludwig had a rematch with Shinsuke Nakamura and hit him with a chop while yelling in German.

Word of advice: do not disappoint @Gunther_AUT...@wwe_kaiser #SmackDown https://t.co/nw3immtmrq

Lacey Evans had her entrance music restarted after deafening boos from the crowd. She got on the mic and said that the fans were all 'nasties' before telling them to 'go to hell' and walked out of her match.

.@LaceyEvansWWE offers the WWE Universe an apology for what she said last week, but it seems as if they're not willing to accept it. #SmackDown https://t.co/e4OYy1QMPd

Drew McIntyre was supposed to face Sheamus for the Universal Title Contender's match, but the latter again decided to back out and sent Ridge Holland to take his place.

#Butch is a man of many talents.@WWESheamus #SmackDown https://t.co/se0gQUDMiz

Drew McIntyre vs. Ridge Holland on SmackDown

Right in front of @WWESheamus too!@DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/y5bryeToWF

McIntyre came in with a big kick on Holland after Butch ran outside and rang the bell. Butch and Sheamus interfered, and Holland hit a powerslam for a near fall.

Drew recovered and got the Glasgow Kiss before hitting the White Noise while staring Sheamus in the face. McIntyre did the countdown and hit the Claymore before getting the easy win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Ridge Holland

Welcome to Claymore Country, @RidgeWWE!@DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/iWF3XOWSyz

Grade: C

Backstage on SmackDown, Paul Heyman offered Madcap Moss a Universal TItle match if he took care of Roman Reigns' future problem, Theory.

Could we be seeing @WWERomanReigns vs. @MadcapMoss in the future?! @HeymanHustle #SmackDown https://t.co/Y7LuhMitj3

Madcap Moss vs. Theory on SmackDown

😳😳😳@MadcapMoss @_Theory1 #SmackDown https://t.co/5k7mFiaoCq

Moss had control of the match early on and got some takedowns before getting a big pop-up fallaway slam. Outside the ring, he was sent into the ring steps before Theory hit a big dropkick.

.@MadcapMoss is pulling out all the stops in this one! #SmackDOwn https://t.co/rWB6f5UjCx

Moss had a near fall off a spinebuster before Theory countered a powerbomb and hit a big move for a near fall of his own. Madcap tossed Theory outside before Theory smacked him with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Result: Madcap Moss def. Theory via DQ

Oh c'mon @_Theory1 why'd you have to do that?! #SmackDown https://t.co/4SXBfWJCd4

Grade: B-

After the match, Theory was trashing on the Bloodline, and Sami Zayn came out to defend the group's honor. The former asked how Sami was going to beat him with one arm before The Usos made their entrance.

"When you disrespect #TheBloodline, there are consequences." - Honorary Uce @SamiZayn #SmackDown https://t.co/nndBzow45H

Theory was fleeing, but Moss came in and tossed him into the ring post before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

.@WWEUsos have not taken kindly to @_Theory1's recent attempt at mind games and send him running straight into the hands of @MadcapMoss! #SmackDown https://t.co/hhNUWxNfzo

Jimmy Uso vs. Angelo Dawkins on SmackDown

YEET!@AngeloDawkins #SmackDown https://t.co/Iv5uQWQyto

Jimmy was dominating early on and sent Dawkins outside off with a kick from the apron, but his dive outside was countered with a fist from Angelo.

Jimmy hit a big tackle and sent Dawkins over the barricades before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

Back in the match, the official went down before Jimmy hit a superkick and almost won. But by the time the referee recovered, Dawkins had recovered and took Jimmy down with Sky High, getting the pin.

Result: Angelo Dawkins def. Jimmy Uso

.@AngeloDawkins picks up a HUGE win! #SmackDown https://t.co/htwDj9xYUc

Jimmy's shoulder was up during the pin, and Adam Pearce came out and said that due to situations like this, they needed a Special Guest referee for SummerSlam, and it would be Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett!

Also Read Story Continues below

A brawl broke out between The Usos and the Profits before SmackDown went off the air.

.@RealJeffJarrett will be the Special Guest Referee at #SummerSlam!#SmackDown https://t.co/74f6MAvz9n

Grade: B

Episode rating: C

Theory had a close call with The Bloodline on tonight's SmackDown while the New Day got their revenge on the Viking Raiders.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...