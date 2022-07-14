Disappointing possible update on Sasha Banks' immediate future in pro-wrestling 

A big update regarding Sasha Banks' future as a pro-wrestler has come out.

It's been a while since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW after handing their Women's Tag Team titles to John Laurinaitis.

Banks' first non-WWE appearance was recently announced on social media. The Boss will appear at the C2E2 Comic Con in August.

Fightful select has now shared a major update on Banks' future after news of her upcoming appearance came out. As per Fightful, the wrestling promoters who reached out to Banks were told that she would only take "non-wrestling related bookings until January 1."

"We also reached out to other convention organizers who confirmed they reached out to her reps, and were quoted a firm, specific rate. However, wrestling-related promoters that attempted to book her were told that she was only taking non-wrestling related bookings until January 1. WWE have still not officially confirmed her release publicly.

Sources could not confirm whether the decision to take wrestling-related bookings was Banks' choice or something related to her contract. It should be noted that Banks has not been officially released from WWE.

"One promoter that reached out said they 'can’t imagine her not being released at this point.' Talent we followed up with are also under this impression, still. From an official capacity, nothing has changed. We weren’t told if her not accepting wrestling related bookings is a personal preference or tied to something contractual, but have exhausted sources to find out." [H/T RSN]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) will appear at C2E2 Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) will appear at C2E2 🔥 https://t.co/XhX6QH8brO

Sasha Banks was recently spotted with WWE Superstar Bayley

Banks has been spotted several times over the past few weeks. She was recently spotted hanging out with her real-life best friend Bayley at Disney World.

Chris The Twin Dad @ChrisTheTwinDad Looks like Sasha Banks & Bayley spent some time together at Disney World Looks like Sasha Banks & Bayley spent some time together at Disney World https://t.co/STJTqj9e6M

Banks is one of the most successful female superstars in WWE history, and the company has acknowledged the same on various occasions. The Boss was placed at the #6 spot in WWE's list of the 50 Greatest Women Superstars of All Time.

Banks carved a Hall of Fame-worthy career for herself during her WWE run and is a multi-time women's champion. She is one of the most popular superstars of the current era and boasts a massive fan following.

However, judging by Fightful's report, Banks' fans who were waiting for her to make a return to the ring would seemingly have to wait for a while. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we bring you the latest update on the situation.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far