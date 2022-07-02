Photo: Sasha Banks spotted with current WWE Superstar

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks, and Bayley were recently spotted together with a young fan at Disney World.

WWE recently suspended former Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi after the duo walked out ahead of the May 16 episode of RAW. It has since been reported that the company has released Banks. Following her departure, The Legit Boss has been spotted on various occasions.

In a new picture that's currently making the rounds on social media, Banks can be seen posing for a picture with her former tag team partner Bayley. A young fan can also be seen posing with the duo.

Chris The Twin Dad @ChrisTheTwinDad Looks like Sasha Banks & Bayley spent some time together at Disney World Looks like Sasha Banks & Bayley spent some time together at Disney World https://t.co/STJTqj9e6M

JSchiizzy @jschiizzy @ChrisTheTwinDad I took this pic of my daughter with them last night. I saw them and asked them to walk up to her, when she saw them her jaw dropped. Priceless. They were so nice. Disney magic made. @ChrisTheTwinDad I took this pic of my daughter with them last night. I saw them and asked them to walk up to her, when she saw them her jaw dropped. Priceless. They were so nice. Disney magic made.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have quite a bit of history together

After Banks' RAW walkout, fans noticed that The Legit Boss unfollowed former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on Twitter. Banks also unfollowed several top superstars on the social media site, including Bayley, Roman Reigns, and Becky Lynch.

Banks' actions on Twitter led to speculation among fans that she wasn't on good terms with Bayley, but their latest picture tells a different story.

The Legit Boss and The Role Model were the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The two stars have been good friends and were also part of the Four Horsewomen during their time in NXT.

Thr former RAW Women's Champion had nothing but praise for her fellow horsewoman while talking about her injury in an interview. She stated that it was "hard and frustrating" for Bayley as she wanted to wrestle in front of the fans.

"When I speak to Bayley it’s so hard and frustrating because, man, she got hurt [ACL injury] a week before we were going back to the fans. So she’s already telling me she hasn’t wrestled in front of fans for almost two years. Can you imagine that? Can you imagine that feeling? And after someone like her who has absolutely killed the game, is on top of her game right now, just to get taken out like that is so hard to see. Everything happens for a reason. I know she’s gonna come back better than ever," said Banks. [H/T NY Post]

It's been about a year since Bayley took a hiatus due to an injury. As per the latest reports, she will be making her long-anticipated return soon. As far as Sasha Banks is concerned, it remains to be seen if fans will ever get to see her compete in a WWE ring again.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far