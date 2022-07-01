Create
Notifications

Update on Bayley's future in WWE - Reports

Fans have been eagerly waiting for The Role Model&#039;s return to no avail
Fans have been eagerly waiting for The Role Model's return to no avail
Shiven Sachdeva
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 01, 2022 06:58 PM IST

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has been out of action for over a year due to a torn ACL she suffered while training. She had to be pulled from her match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank 2021. It was initially believed that she would return in nine months, but her recovery has taken longer than expected.

Reports have now come out stating that she is ready to make a comeback. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been hinting at a return on her social media. She recently posted a photo of laced boots, which led to speculation that she will be returning soon.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave an update on Bayley's situation, saying that we could expect The Role Model to return soon.

''Bayley should be back somewhat soon,'' said Meltzer.
https://t.co/u4J2EfdtYB

It would have been interesting if she returned at MITB but the seven participants of the women's ladder match have already been finalized.

Could Bayley and Carmella be setting up a program?

Carmella will face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank this weekend. However, she has also been trading shots with Bayley on social media. The two women have engaged in banter recently, giving rise to theories of a possible feud between the two when the 32-year-old returns.

Check out the conversation that started when The Role Model shared a motivational quote:

Consistency goes a long way
"Consistency goes a long way"
"Didn’t realize your mom changed her name….."
Also Read Article Continues below
"Your mom changed…her shoes….Cause they were sweaty. From running through my mind all day….."

The 32-year-old is considered the MVP of the Thunderdome era as she and Sasha Banks had a remarkable feud during that period. With Charlotte Flair absent at the moment and Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out, the Grand Slam Champion's return will certainly bring back some much-needed spark in the women's division.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Are you excited for Bayley's return?

Yes

No

14 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...