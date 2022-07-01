Update on Bayley's future in WWE - Reports

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has been out of action for over a year due to a torn ACL she suffered while training. She had to be pulled from her match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank 2021. It was initially believed that she would return in nine months, but her recovery has taken longer than expected.

Reports have now come out stating that she is ready to make a comeback. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been hinting at a return on her social media. She recently posted a photo of laced boots, which led to speculation that she will be returning soon.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave an update on Bayley's situation, saying that we could expect The Role Model to return soon.

''Bayley should be back somewhat soon,'' said Meltzer.

It would have been interesting if she returned at MITB but the seven participants of the women's ladder match have already been finalized.

Could Bayley and Carmella be setting up a program?

Carmella will face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank this weekend. However, she has also been trading shots with Bayley on social media. The two women have engaged in banter recently, giving rise to theories of a possible feud between the two when the 32-year-old returns.

Check out the conversation that started when The Role Model shared a motivational quote:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Consistency goes a long way Consistency goes a long way

"Consistency goes a long way"

"Didn’t realize your mom changed her name….."

"Your mom changed…her shoes….Cause they were sweaty. From running through my mind all day….."

The 32-year-old is considered the MVP of the Thunderdome era as she and Sasha Banks had a remarkable feud during that period. With Charlotte Flair absent at the moment and Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out, the Grand Slam Champion's return will certainly bring back some much-needed spark in the women's division.

