WWE Superstar takes a shot at Bayley's mom; The Role Model reacts

Bayley had a hilarious reaction to Carmella making a joke at her mom's expense on Twitter.

Bayley and Carmella are two of the most popular female stars in WWE today. Both have done quite well for themselves on the WWE roster over the years. The duo recently engaged in a hilarious back-and-forth on Twitter.

It all started when the former Women's Champion shared an inspirational quote via her official Twitter handle. The tweet received a response from Carmella, who took an amusing jibe at her mom. Not being one to hold back, The Role Model responded to Carmella's jibe with a mom joke of her own. Check out the entire conversation, below:

"Consistency goes a long way"

"Didn’t realize your mom changed her name….."

"Your mom changed…her shoes….Cause they were sweaty. From running through my mind all day….."

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Consistency goes a long way Consistency goes a long way

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @CarmellaWWE Your mom changed…her shoes….Cause they were sweaty. From running through my mind all day….. @CarmellaWWE Your mom changed…her shoes….Cause they were sweaty. From running through my mind all day…..

Bayley and Carmella used to team up regularly, back in NXT

Both Bayley and Carmella have been working on WWE's main roster for several years. Before making their way to the main roster, both female stars were honing their skills down in WWE NXT. During their stint on NXT, the two women teamed up on various occasions. The last time they formed an alliance was on the January 1, 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown. They won a tag team match against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

Carmella is all set to take on Belair at WWE Money In The Bank 2022, with the latter's RAW Women's title on the line. The Princess of Staten Island wrote a heartfelt tweet ahead of the match, and received a response from The Role Model. She wholeheartedly agreed with Carmella's claim about rising to every occasion and heaped massive praise.

Bayley is currently out due to an injury that she suffered last year in July. It's been more than a year since her last in-ring outing. Fans are hoping to see her make a surprise return at the upcoming Money In The Bank PLE.

