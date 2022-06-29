"Ain’t nobody like you" - Injured WWE Superstar complements Carmella ahead of Women’s Championship match

Carmella is once again ready to rise to the occasion this Saturday night at Money in the Bank.

'Mella has a RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at the upcoming premium live event. The match was rumored to be meant for Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day, who's not currently medically cleared to compete.

The challenger took to social media this morning to state that no matter what WWE has given her throughout her career, she's risen to the occasion. Tweeting out:

"You can make me a manager, give me a guy without a chin, a dance break mid match, change my character, have me wear a mask, be a last minute replacement and I’m ALWAYS going to show up and show out. I rise to every occasion and you can’t take that away from me," Carmella said in a tweet.

The tweet caught the attention of multiple people, including WWE Superstar Bayley, who's still currently sidelined with an injury. She responded to Carmella by telling her that there's no one like her and to get the job done on Saturday. Tweeting out:

"Ain’t nobody like you. And thanks for taking my spot last year at MITB….but this year, let’s get it done honey *coin emoji* *credit card emoji* *Money-mouth face emoji* *dollar emojis* *money bag emoji* *clinking glasses emoji* *trophy emoji*," Bayley said in a tweet.

AEW star Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. praised Carmella's tweet on social media

Carmella's tweet had such an incredible impact on people that it was heard across multiple wrestling companies in the process.

This led former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. to respond to 'Mella with a hand-clapping emoji, putting over her tweet.

The Princess of Staten Island replied to Baker, offering the praying hands emoji as a way of saying thank you for the support.

It's always nice to see performers supporting one another, even if it's only on social media.

Regardless of what happens this Saturday at Money in the Bank between Carmella and Bianca Belair, the Princess of Staten Island should take solace in the fact that she has an incredible amount of support from her peers and her fans. At the end of the day, that makes her a winner in their book.

