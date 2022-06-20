Report says Sasha Banks may have already been released by WWE

Over the years, WWE and Sasha Banks have had their fair share of sparks between them. That all came to a head recently when The Legit Boss and her tag team partner Naomi walked out on the May 16 episode of RAW.

From there, Banks was suspended indefinitely, and speculation regarding her status with the company remains a mystery to most critics and observers. While it's generally assumed that Naomi would be welcomed back to the promotion, Sasha may be a whole other matter.

On June 16, Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. posted on Twitter that Sasha may have already secured her release from her World Wrestling Entertainment contract. Later updates from the same source appeared to clarify that Banks had legal counsel working on the matter.

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end

In the days after Giri's original tweet, several other sources seemingly confirmed Banks' departure from the company. However, there's been no official word yet from either Sasha or WWE.

So the situation with Banks may still be up in the air, but it doesn't look as if she will be returning to the promotion at any time in the near future, if at all.

This is not the first time Sasha Banks has been at odds with WWE over the creative process, but it was certainly the most dramatic

Banks, a six-time world champion, has not been seen on WWE television since her May 16 exit. In what appears to now be a very symbolic gesture, she and Naomi reportedly went as far as dropping their Women's Tag Team Championship belts on John Laurinaitis' desk before departing.

The promotion wasted no time in firing back at the two stars. They took the rare step of acknowledging the walkout publicly and painted both performers in an extremely negative light. Their announcers harshly criticized the duo on both RAW and Smackdown for "letting the fans down".

This week, they even went so far as to airbrush a sign that referred to Banks out of a crowd photo. That's where the icy situation stands at this time.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful WWE really photoshopped this sign. It said "Sasha Krew 4 Life" WWE really photoshopped this sign. It said "Sasha Krew 4 Life" https://t.co/IfjjUtqZ2E

The fallout of Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving the company in the manner they did has had a ripple effect on some levels. It's been widely theorized that the promotion may abandon the seldom featured Women's World Tag Team Titles.

The signs of that outcome seem evident: A proposed tournament to fill the current vacancy has been postponed indefinitely, with the future of the championship highly in doubt.

