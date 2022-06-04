WWE Superstar Naomi shares first post on social media following walk out

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) recently shared her first post on social media after walking out on the May 16 edition of RAW.

Mid last month, former Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi stirred the wrestling world by storming out before RAW. Both women surrendered their titles to John Laurinaitis and exited the building before the show commenced. While WWE took stern action against the superstars, they have reportedly been suspended from their contracts but not released.

Sasha Banks removed and unfollowed multiple superstars and WWE Executives from her Twitter account, including Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to name a few.

The former SmackDown Superstar recently shared a post on Instagram featuring her real-life husband Jimmy Uso. The couple were seen spending time together at a beach with their family. The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion seems happy and many fans have commented that she seems to be at peace despite the incident. Naomi tagged her husband in the post with a few emojis representing the beach.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Naomi and Sasha Banks have not shared any formal statements or posts citing their side of the incident. The company has allegedly taken legal action against the superstars for breaching their contract.

Naomi had altered her social media bios post the walkout

Naomi and Sasha Banks were scheduled to compete in a six-woman main event, but the duo walked out before the show. This resulted in Asuka facing Becky Lynch in a number one contender's match.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion changed the name and bio on her Twitter and Instagram handles by removing the term 'WWE Superstar' and 'Feel the Glow'.

While their titles have been vacated at the moment, a tournament is set to take place for the women's tag team division. It was also reported that Naomi and Banks' contracts were to expire in the next couple of months following which they are most likely to be free agents. It is yet to be seen whether she will be making any official announcement on her future in the company.

