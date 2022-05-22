Naomi makes a major change to her Twitter and Instagram bio after the RAW walkout

Naomi recently made big changes to her Twitter and Instagram bios, mere days after walking out of WWE RAW.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the latest episode of WWE RAW. The duo were set to compete in a multi-woman match for an opportunity at the RAW Women's title. Instead of competing, they handed over their belts to John Laurinaitis and left the building.

WWE has taken strict action against the duo following their walkout on RAW. As of this moment, the two stars are suspended, but haven't been released. Trinity Fatu, the person donning Naomi Gimmick, recently made changes to her social media handles.

Fatu took to her official Twitter handle and removed “WWE Superstar NAOMI #FEELTHEGLOW” from her bio. She also removed the term "WWE Superstar" from her Instagram bio.

Naomi and Sasha Banks both haven't commented yet on the situation

Over the past few days, millions of WWE fans have reacted to the controversy surrounding Banks and Naomi's RAW walkout. Several pro-wrestling personalities have also shared their opinions on the situation. Interestingly, the two female stars have yet to say a word about their walkout on RAW. Banks was recently spotted at a music concert and seemed incredibly happy.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has also spoken about the incident on Busted Open Radio. He was unhappy over Banks and Fatu's names being mentioned on TV following their walkout:

"You talk about taking your ball and going home, you're going to ruin a lot. You can't do it with pride. It was not right, it was wrong as hell to say for him to say that about another talent that he work with. He gotta walk the halls with, eating catering with, flying together with. It was not his place to say that. It was not Becky Lynch's place. The whole point if the office told them to say that they were wrong for doing that and they put them in a bad spot. You keep that opinion to yourself and not on the air."

For those unaware, WWE had reportedly planned to have Banks lose to SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Fatu was also scheduled to lose to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

What do you make of Naomi's recent social media bio changes? Is this it for her in terms of a WWE run?

