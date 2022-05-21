×
Watch: Sasha Banks spotted for the first time since her RAW walkout

Banks is seemingly having the time of her life at the moment
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified May 21, 2022 12:26 PM IST
News

Sasha Banks was recently spotted having a great time at a concert, mere days after her walkout on WWE RAW.

On this week's RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out after handing their Women's Tag Team titles to John Laurinaitis. Judging by WWE's response following the walkout, the company is not happy with their actions.

A Twitter user has shared a video from last night's Steve Aoki concert. The Boss can be seen having a blast at the concert. Check out the clip below:

Mercedes / Sasha Banks just vibing at a Steve Aoki concert https://t.co/ecKV2SaEG9

Judging by the clip, Sasha doesn't seem too bothered about what has transpired over the past few days and hasn't reacted to her RAW walkout in any capacity.

Sasha Banks and Noami's walkout received major backlash from WWE

Fans who have kept up with the story are aware that WWE recently suspended Banks and Naomi following their walkout on RAW. Veteran WWE announcer Michael Cole took a shot at the duo during tonight's episode of SmackDown, stating that they let everyone down.

youtube-cover

Several pro-wrestling personalities have commented on this fiasco over the past few days. Corey Graves, who took a jibe at the two stars during RAW, had the following to say about the situation:

“I would love to dive into this conversation because it’s set the internet on fire, everybody’s got an opinion, everybody has a point of view. I don’t know enough facts about what actually went down to speak on it with any confidence. All I know is what you guys know. I was getting updates throughout the show on Monday, as needed, because we were doing a show.”

Sasha Banks and Naomi have received massive support from the WWE Universe ever since their RAW walkout. However, some fans are siding with WWE and believe that Banks-Naomi has crossed the line with their actions.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think? Do you believe Sasha Banks and Naomi's actions were justified?

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Neda Ali
