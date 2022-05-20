Corey Graves addresses Naomi and Sasha Banks' WWE RAW walkout

Corey Graves has disclosed how much he knew about Naomi and Sasha Banks’ walkout during this week’s episode of RAW.

WWE said in a statement that the Women’s Tag Team Champions left the building early after a disagreement over their booking. Graves said on commentary that the two superstars behaved “unprofessionally,” prompting many fans to criticize him online.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, the RAW announcer confirmed that he was only given limited information about the situation.

“There are speculations and rumors all over the place,” Graves said. “I was on the air when it went down. I only know the information that was provided to me. In the days since, while everybody continues to speculate, I don’t have any more information. I don’t know enough about the circumstance or the situation or which side did what.” [2:51-3:10]

WWE commentators are often told to make certain comments live on air. Graves’ wife, WWE Superstar Carmella, defended her husband on Twitter after RAW. Regarding his criticism of Naomi and Sasha Banks, she said he was simply doing his job and he does not get to say whatever he wants.

How Corey Graves found out about Naomi and Sasha Banks’ walkout

WWE originally advertised Naomi and Sasha Banks in a six-pack challenge match on RAW. Following their abrupt exit from the building, plans changed and the main event became a singles contest between Asuka and Becky Lynch.

Graves clarified that he received live updates during the show and did not have any further information.

“I would love to dive into this conversation because it’s set the internet on fire, everybody’s got an opinion, everybody has a point of view,” Graves continued. “I don’t know enough facts about what actually went down to speak on it with any confidence. All I know is what you guys know. I was getting updates throughout the show on Monday, as needed, because we were doing a show.” [3:13-3:33]

At the time of writing, Naomi and Banks have not yet commented on their dramatic walkout. Contrasting reports have emerged over the last few days, with superstars seemingly divided on their co-workers’ decision to leave RAW.

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Colin Tessier