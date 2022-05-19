Conflicting reports regarding the backstage reaction to Sasha Banks/Naomi's RAW exit

Sasha Banks and Naomi continue to be the talk of the wrestling world after walking out of WWE earlier this week.

Minutes into WWE RAW on Monday, Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked into John Laurinaitis' office and placed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on his desk, and walked out of the building. This forced the company to change the advertised six-pack challenge main event into a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

Since Monday night, there have been numerous reports regarding how other performers view what Banks and Naomi did, and most of them were negative.

A new update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, has contradicted what has been reported elsewhere. He has spoken to "numerous talent in and out of WWE" that have been supportive of the stance that Banks and Naomi took at RAW on Monday. Although there is a much larger group that has the stance of "not being happy with creative is fine, walking out is fine, but walking out during the show isn't fine."

Is Sasha Banks well-liked backstage in WWE?

Since walking out of WWE this week, a lot of reports have painted Sasha Banks as the bad guy who isn't well liked backstage and is considered hard to deal with.

According to people SRS has spoken to, the idea of Banks not being liked backstage has "eased up" over the last few months. With one talent saying that she's been more "outgoing" since her return to the company last year. While another talent said they were surprised that reports of Banks' attitude backstage hadn't come out before.

Referring to the statement that WWE released during the third hour of RAW, one talent told Sapp that they believed this was done in order to try and turn the talent against one another. But they also felt a simple phone call between talent could settle any confusion that the statement might have caused.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp We'll have another update tomorrow, unless something wild happens in the interim We'll have another update tomorrow, unless something wild happens in the interim

Both Banks and Naomi have gone radio silent since Monday, with neither woman publicly commenting on the matter. If one of these women decides to speak up and tell their side of the story, it will be very interesting to find out what changes in the current court of public opinion.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

LIVE POLL Q. Who will be the first to speak out? Sasha Banks Naomi 35 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell