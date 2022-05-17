WWE releases statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW

WWE has released a statement regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Prior to the show, it was announced that the two stars would compete in a six-pack challenge, with the winner receiving a match against Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women's Championship. Becky Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Asuka were the remaining competitors in the bout.

During a backstage segment on RAW involving Adam Pearce and Big Time Becks, it was announced that the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions had left the arena. Their exit was also acknowledged on commentary later on in the show by Corey Graves.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently took to Twitter to post a statement from WWE regarding the walk out.

Here is what the report reads:

"When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out. They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents —even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract. We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight's main event."

The main event match was changed to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka, with the winner earning a championship match against Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell.

