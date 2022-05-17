Carmella reacts to Corey Graves' remark about Naomi and Sasha Banks on WWE RAW

Carmella has defended Corey Graves following his comment about Naomi and Sasha Banks on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Graves, Carmella’s husband, said on commentary that Naomi and Banks “summarily and unprofessionally walked out” during the show. The remark sparked backlash online, with many social media users criticizing the RAW announcer.

Writing on Twitter, Carmella clarified that Graves is not allowed to simply say whatever he likes on television. She also seemingly confirmed that he was told to say those words about the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Carmella’s post came after a Twitter user wrote “get your man @CarmellaWWE” in response to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp quoting Graves’ commentary.

It is well known that WWE’s higher-ups, most notably Vince McMahon, occasionally feed lines to commentators via a headset during live broadcasts. Judging by Carmella’s tweet, Graves was likely told to use the word “unprofessional” to describe Naomi and Banks’ actions.

How WWE reacted to Naomi and Sasha Banks’ walkout

WWE took the unusual step of disclosing information about a real-life behind-the-scenes story during RAW this week.

Naomi and Sasha Banks were scheduled to participate in a six-pack challenge match against Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. Then, shortly after RAW began, WWE surprisingly announced that the match had been changed to a singles contest between Asuka and Lynch.

In a statement, the company said Naomi and Banks felt they “weren’t respected enough as tag team champions.” The babyface duo placed their titles on the desk of WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before walking out with their suitcases.

WWE stated that the two superstars were given eight hours to rehearse and construct their match. However, they allegedly refused to compete after raising concerns about feeling uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents.

Banks has unfollowed several WWE-related accounts on Twitter, including Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon, since the drama unfolded. You can find out more details about the reported reasons why the Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out here.

