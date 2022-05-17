×
WWE fans implode as Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out of RAW, Corey Graves calls them "unprofessional" on-air

Women's Tag Team Champions Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW tonight.
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
Modified May 17, 2022 08:57 AM IST
WWE fans were shocked to learn that Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW earlier tonight.

The company initially announced a six-woman match to determine RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's next contender. The match would have featured Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H.

Backstage reports claimed that Naomi was slated for a victory which further raised questions over her decision to walk out alongside Sasha Banks. But WWE's latest statement on the entire incident has presented a new narrative.

Check it out below:

WWE's statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi https://t.co/DrNS84QfxX

As per the company, the tag team champions "walked into the WWE head of Talent Relations John Lauriantis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out."

The statement further revealed that Banks and Noami felt that they were "respected enough" as tag team champions. The tag team champions also admitted to being "uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents" despite having worked with them in the past with "no consequences."

WWE later changed the main event to a singles match between Asuka and Becky Lynch. During the announcement, RAW commentator Corey Graves called out Banks and Naomi for "unprofessionally leaving the arena."

Sheesh, Corey. #WWERaw https://t.co/htkf4oPZcg

Here are some of the reactions from WWE Universe to the aforementioned series of events:

I'm 100% behind Sasha Banks throwing her weight around like this. #WWERaw
Sasha Banks is NOT going to refuse to put over NAOMI (if that’s who was winning) and anyone with a brain knows it. There’s a story going on here.
Sasha Banks is the better wrestler, better promo, better looking, more main stream appeal, more charisma, and all around better than overrated Flair, Becky Cringe, & Bayley. Yet it seems shes the most mistreated, taken for granted and doesn’t get the same push as them.
WWE gonna bring back 2019 Sasha Banks where she just wanted to straight up leave WWE for AEW. 😭
I’m so proud of Sasha Banks again like lmao this is the most I’ve been entertained in like a year 😭 twitter.com/_denisesalcedo…
I’m joking around but sasha banks and naomi are kinda iconic for walking out of raw. the wwe women’s tag team titles are a complete joke and never have any sort of consistent booking
I Hope MJF Watching this Naomi And Sasha Banks Situation from Tonights Incident and Rethinking this Game Hes Tryna play with Tony Khan Whose BETTER at it than HE IJS Boss
Listen to this clip from less than 2 weeks ago of Naomi .. it completely contradicts WWE’s statement. Either she wasn’t being truthful, Sasha Banks had the problem with the competitors, or WWE’s statement isn’t completely true. #WWERAW https://t.co/YOtbR0mYPn
WWE needs Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks doesn’t need WWE
Sasha Banks and Naomi have both apparently walked out of #WWERaw because of creative differences with Vince Mcmahon. The creative in this company really needs to change. https://t.co/ZfXOYXX638
CM Punk texting Sasha Banks right now, "Vince really sucks right?"
“sasha banks and naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out” mind you THIS was happening LIVE and no one called them or this mess “unprofessional” https://t.co/tsit7V7SCC
@ColbyNotLopez_ corey graves really set them up by saying they left the building “unprofessionally” which made it 100x worse
Corey Graves calling Naomi & Sasha unprofessional on commentary was Def Vince.
@SattaLaFleur Corey Graves: "Sasha and Naomi walking was unprofessional."Me: https://t.co/ictCFTDxkL
@BulletClubIta Vince rn https://t.co/ic46RLVC0K
Sportskeeda will bring you the latest updates as this saga unfolds. What do you think of the whole situation involving Sasha Banks and Naomi on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
