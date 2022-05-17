WWE fans implode as Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out of RAW, Corey Graves calls them "unprofessional" on-air

WWE fans were shocked to learn that Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW earlier tonight.

The company initially announced a six-woman match to determine RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's next contender. The match would have featured Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H.

Backstage reports claimed that Naomi was slated for a victory which further raised questions over her decision to walk out alongside Sasha Banks. But WWE's latest statement on the entire incident has presented a new narrative.

Check it out below:

As per the company, the tag team champions "walked into the WWE head of Talent Relations John Lauriantis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out."

The statement further revealed that Banks and Noami felt that they were "respected enough" as tag team champions. The tag team champions also admitted to being "uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents" despite having worked with them in the past with "no consequences."

WWE later changed the main event to a singles match between Asuka and Becky Lynch. During the announcement, RAW commentator Corey Graves called out Banks and Naomi for "unprofessionally leaving the arena."

Here are some of the reactions from WWE Universe to the aforementioned series of events:

BXsavageschasn28snz @MikeDesorbo1 Sasha Banks is NOT going to refuse to put over NAOMI (if that’s who was winning) and anyone with a brain knows it.



EliteAEW®️🧬 @EIiteAEW Sasha Banks is the better wrestler, better promo, better looking, more main stream appeal, more charisma, and all around better than overrated Flair, Becky Cringe, & Bayley.



Yet it seems shes the most mistreated, taken for granted and doesn’t get the same push as them. Sasha Banks is the better wrestler, better promo, better looking, more main stream appeal, more charisma, and all around better than overrated Flair, Becky Cringe, & Bayley. Yet it seems shes the most mistreated, taken for granted and doesn’t get the same push as them.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana WWE gonna bring back 2019 Sasha Banks where she just wanted to straight up leave WWE for AEW. WWE gonna bring back 2019 Sasha Banks where she just wanted to straight up leave WWE for AEW. 😭

nadia @vinamkaycee twitter.com/_denisesalcedo… Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Commentary again stated that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out, saying quote they "summarily and unprofessionally left the arena." #WWERAW Commentary again stated that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out, saying quote they "summarily and unprofessionally left the arena." #WWERAW I’m so proud of Sasha Banks again like lmao this is the most I’ve been entertained in like a year I’m so proud of Sasha Banks again like lmao this is the most I’ve been entertained in like a year 😭 twitter.com/_denisesalcedo…

+ @whipdoja I’m joking around but sasha banks and naomi are kinda iconic for walking out of raw. the wwe women’s tag team titles are a complete joke and never have any sort of consistent booking I’m joking around but sasha banks and naomi are kinda iconic for walking out of raw. the wwe women’s tag team titles are a complete joke and never have any sort of consistent booking

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB I Hope MJF Watching this Naomi And Sasha Banks Situation from Tonights Incident and Rethinking this Game Hes Tryna play with Tony Khan Whose BETTER at it than HE IJS Boss I Hope MJF Watching this Naomi And Sasha Banks Situation from Tonights Incident and Rethinking this Game Hes Tryna play with Tony Khan Whose BETTER at it than HE IJS Boss

Female Locker Room @femalelroom



#WWERAW Listen to this clip from less than 2 weeks ago of Naomi .. it completely contradicts WWE’s statement. Either she wasn’t being truthful, Sasha Banks had the problem with the competitors, or WWE’s statement isn’t completely true. Listen to this clip from less than 2 weeks ago of Naomi .. it completely contradicts WWE’s statement. Either she wasn’t being truthful, Sasha Banks had the problem with the competitors, or WWE’s statement isn’t completely true. #WWERAW https://t.co/YOtbR0mYPn

joelene @illicitbanks WWE needs Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks doesn’t need WWE WWE needs Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks doesn’t need WWE

🇲🇽Kevin Cabeza🇲🇽 @Kevin_Cabeza14 Sasha Banks and Naomi have both apparently walked out of #WWERaw because of creative differences with Vince Mcmahon. The creative in this company really needs to change. Sasha Banks and Naomi have both apparently walked out of #WWERaw because of creative differences with Vince Mcmahon. The creative in this company really needs to change. https://t.co/ZfXOYXX638

Tony T @tonoT73893404 CM Punk texting Sasha Banks right now, "Vince really sucks right?" CM Punk texting Sasha Banks right now, "Vince really sucks right?"

tshad @sashabvnk “sasha banks and naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out” mind you THIS was happening LIVE and no one called them or this mess “unprofessional” “sasha banks and naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out” mind you THIS was happening LIVE and no one called them or this mess “unprofessional” https://t.co/tsit7V7SCC

ღ @ms2002princess @ColbyNotLopez_ corey graves really set them up by saying they left the building “unprofessionally” which made it 100x worse @ColbyNotLopez_ corey graves really set them up by saying they left the building “unprofessionally” which made it 100x worse

Cody Snider @JaimsVanDerBeek Corey Graves calling Naomi & Sasha unprofessional on commentary was Def Vince. Corey Graves calling Naomi & Sasha unprofessional on commentary was Def Vince.

Sportskeeda will bring you the latest updates as this saga unfolds. What do you think of the whole situation involving Sasha Banks and Naomi on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy