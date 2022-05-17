WWE fans implode as Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out of RAW, Corey Graves calls them "unprofessional" on-air

WWE fans were shocked to learn that Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW earlier tonight.
The company initially announced a six-woman match to determine RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's next contender. The match would have featured Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H.
Backstage reports claimed that Naomi was slated for a victory which further raised questions over her decision to walk out alongside Sasha Banks. But WWE's latest statement on the entire incident has presented a new narrative.
Check it out below:
As per the company, the tag team champions "walked into the WWE head of Talent Relations John Lauriantis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out."
The statement further revealed that Banks and Noami felt that they were "respected enough" as tag team champions. The tag team champions also admitted to being "uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents" despite having worked with them in the past with "no consequences."
WWE later changed the main event to a singles match between Asuka and Becky Lynch. During the announcement, RAW commentator Corey Graves called out Banks and Naomi for "unprofessionally leaving the arena."
Here are some of the reactions from WWE Universe to the aforementioned series of events:
Sportskeeda will bring you the latest updates as this saga unfolds. What do you think of the whole situation involving Sasha Banks and Naomi on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.