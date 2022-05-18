Backstage belief on WWE possibly releasing Sasha Banks and Naomi - Reports

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night RAW this week after a creative dispute over their booking.

The pro-wrestling world has been buzzing with this incident, with varied opinions on the matter from fans and fellow wrestling personalities. Interestingly, WWE has openly released a statement on the matter, calling out Sasha and Naomi for not fulfilling the requirements of their contract with the company.

This has now raised the question among fans as to whether WWE could release Sasha Banks and Naomi following this controversial incident.

According to an updated report from Fightful Select, those they spoke to backstage do not expect WWE to release Sasha and Naomi. However, they noted that there is no certainty.

WWE's reported plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi at Hell in a Cell 2022

The originally planned main event of this week's Monday Night RAW was Sasha Banks, Naomi, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Becky Lynch, and Asuka facing each other in a six-pack challenge to determine who will challenge RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

According to PWInsider, Naomi was originally planned to win this match and face Belair. Additionally, there were also talks for Sasha Banks to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell. However, the plan was for both these stars to lose their matches to the two women's champions and put them over.

"The conceived storyline idea was that Naomi would then go on to Hell In A Cell and lose to Bianca Belair. There are some who believe that at this week’s Smackdown, an angle would have also been shot for Sasha Banks to wrestle and lose to Ronda Rousey, likely also at HIAC. So, the Women's Tag Team Champions would have effectively been used to put over the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championship titleholders in the weeks ahead," reported PWInsider.

After Sasha and Naomi walked out of RAW, WWE was forced to change the main event at the last minute and make it a one-on-one match between Becky Lynch and Asuka. In the main event, Asuka managed to pick up the victory over Becky and will now be challenging Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell next month.

Sasha and Naomi still hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and it is to be seen what the future holds for them after walking out of RAW this week.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think WWE could release Sasha Banks and Naomi? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande