WWE's possible original plans for Sasha Banks before her RAW walkout - Reports

The Legit Boss walked out of Monday Night RAW last night with Naomi
The Legit Boss walked out of Monday Night RAW last night with Naomi
Vatsal Rathod
FEATURED WRITER
Modified May 18, 2022 10:36 AM IST
Rumors

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi have been in the headlines after the two walked out during Monday Night RAW.

The originally planned main event of the show was a six-pack challenge to determine the number-one contender for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell. Reports have suggested that Naomi was originally expected to win the match.

According to PWInsider, there are some who believe that WWE was going to start a feud between Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey later this week. However, both Naomi and Banks were going to fall short in their quest for singles gold.

"The conceived storyline idea was that Naomi would then go on to Hell In A Cell and lose to Bianca Belair. There are some who believe that at this week’s Smackdown, an angle would have also been shot for Sasha Banks to wrestle and lose to Ronda Rousey, likely also at HIAC. So, the Women's Tag Team Champions would have effectively been used to put over the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championship titleholders in the weeks ahead," reported PWInsider.
Who will earn a shot at the #WWERaw Women's Title.We'll find out TONIGHT! @USA_Network https://t.co/G0bEGqRT3H

Sasha Banks reportedly has backstage heat following this incident

The pro wrestling world has been azuzz about Banks and Naomi's decision to walk out of RAW. The consensus is divided as some are siding with the stars while others are calling it an unprofessional behavior.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that Banks might have a lot of backstage heat:

"I mean, there’s a lot of heat on Sasha Banks right now, as there would be and I’ve heard from people you know not in management."

There have also been other reports of there being "zero support" for Sasha and terms like "mark" and "diva" being thrown around. As of the writing of this article, there has been no official statement from the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions about the matter.

Comment down and let us know your take on Sasha and Naomi walking out of Monday Night RAW.

Edited by Anirudh
