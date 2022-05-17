Sasha Banks reportedly gained heat backstage with individuals not in management after RAW walkout

Recent reports have come out suggesting that WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has heat backstage. Banks and her tag team partner Naomi walked out during a live episode of RAW.

Last night on Monday Night RAW, both Sasha and Naomi left the arena while the show was on the air. Their reason for leaving, according to a recent statement from WWE, is due to their unwillingness to wrestle against two superstars whom they were scheduled to face off with.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Banks's actions have led to her having backstage heat with many individuals. Including those who do not hold management positions in the company.

"I mean, there’s a lot of heat on Sasha Banks right now, as there would be and I’ve heard from people you know not in management." From 00:12:06 -00:12:13

With this story being less than 24 hours old, there will no doubt be more to reveal itself as time goes by. It's worth noting that Sasha recently unfollowed the Twitter handles of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Bayley, Becky Lynch, The Usos, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. As of right now, it seems that both Naomi and Banks have created a rather difficult situation for themselves and WWE going forward.

This is not the first time that Sasha Banks has questioned her WWE status

Despite the many successes that have come The Boss's way, the former RAW and SmackDown women's champion nearly left the company in 2019.

Speaking to The Athletic, Banks revealed how detached she felt from her true self after living life as her WWE character for almost 5 years non-stop.

"I felt so sad every day and I didn’t know why. I had to take myself away from a situation and such a fast world where I had to stop and realize who Mercedes [Banks' real name] was and who Sasha Banks was. I had no time off. I never got to see myself, my family. I took that time to figure out what I loved besides wrestling." H/T The Athletic

While she does not shy away from controversy, it cannot be denied that Sasha is one of the most decorated and iconic women's wrestlers of all time.

Please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Ken Norris