Sasha Banks unfollows Vince McMahon on social media after walking out before RAW

In light of recent events on RAW, Sasha Banks unfollowed Vince McMahon on Twitter.

Banks and Naomi were to compete in a six-woman pack challenge where the winner would get an opportunity for the RAW Women's Championship. In addition to the women's tag team champions, the bout featured Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. But the main event was scrapped due to Sasha and Naomi walking out of the arena before RAW.

The Boss was reportedly unhappy with the direction of the creative team. Banks and Naomi headed to John Laurinaitis' office before the show and surrendered their titles.

According to reports by Wrestling Inc, Banks allegedly unfollowed the official WWE handle, Vince McMahon, and other prominent superstars like Roman Reigns, The Usos, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Bayley on Twitter.

The former RAW Women's Champion currently follows six accounts, namely, John Cena, Naomi, Tamina, Snoop Dogg, and two fan accounts.

WWE issued a statement after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out

In a backstage segment with Becky Lynch on RAW, WWE official Adam Pearce said Banks and Naomi left the arena. Corey Graves further addressed the matter on commentary, noting that the champions were 'unprofessional' in their decision.

Following the incident, WWE issued a statement on Twitter:

"When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out. They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract."

WWE later altered the main event to a #1 contender match between Asuka and Becky Lynch. The Empress of Tomorrow emerged victorious and will face Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell.

It is yet to be ascertained what happens to the women's tag team titles. What do you think of Sasha Banks unfollowing Vince McMahon? Let us know in the comments below.

