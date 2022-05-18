WWE Superstars have a surprising name for Sasha Banks following RAW walkout

Huge backstage drama has struck the WWE landscape as Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on RAW just as it was going on-air. The abrupt exit of the Women's Tag Team Champions has left everyone stunned with different explanations being given as to why they left.

Plans had to be changed on the fly for the show as a result, with the planned six-pack challenge main event switched to a singles match between Asuka and Becky Lynch. It's been reported that both Banks and Naomi are catching a lot of flack from people within the company.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that some superstars have backed off from supporting the duo and dubbed them some harsh names. Alvarez noted that the names "mark" and "diva" are especially being thrown around for The Boss following her walkout:

“I’ve not heard from one person, not one, that is sticking up for Sasha and Naomi. And not only are they not sticking up for Sasha and Naomi, but boy have I heard a lot of terms thrown around. Most of them, some derivative of the word ‘mark.’ ‘f’ing mark,’ a mark to a degree that is unfathomable. I mean, all of it. Like I said it’s funny. I haven’t heard anyone say anything about Naomi and she walked out too. It’s all about Sasha. I’ve heard it all – ‘mark.’ ‘diva’ – the list goes on and on. There’s zero support for Sasha Banks for walking out of WWE over all of this. People are furious, they think it’s ridiculous… So that’s the story.” (H/T: RSN)

It's unclear what consequences the Boss 'N Glow might have to face or if the situation will be resolved soon for the benefit of each party involved.

Why did Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out of WWE RAW?

There have been many reports regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi's exit from the latest episode of RAW just moments before it went on air. The tag team champions were supposed to team up with Asuka to take on Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, and Becky Lynch in a six-man tag team match that was ultimately nixed.

Whatculture reported that a possible reason for their departure was that both superstars were quite unhappy with the state of their women's tag team division. This was also coupled with the fact that Banks usually had creative differences with the team of writers.

Meanwhile, WWE's own statement claims the two felt they were not getting respect as Tag Team Champions and were uncomfortable with two of their scheduled opponents.

Do you think Sasha Banks and Naomi made the right choice by walking out? Sound off below.

