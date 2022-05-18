Possible reason for Sasha Banks and Naomi's sudden exit from WWE RAW 

There is now a possible explanation for why Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW.

The Women's Revolution was taken to new heights after the original brand split in 2016. The division as a whole was revolutionized after Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Bayley and Asuka came up from NXT.

One such instance was the revival of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and division. Last night on WWE RAW, current Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the show and left their titles on John Lauranits' desk.

According to WrestleTalk, the women's tag team division has been in a bleak state for months. A reportedly credible source who stated to be in a close relationship with Naomi stated that the superstar was not happy with the current state of the tag division for months.

Several rumors and reports from the Fightful and Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) stated that the creative differences between the champions and the writers is what led to the former walking out of the show.

Over the years, several tag teams were broken or drafted into separate brands and a mixed pairing of superstars would challenge the champions. This is reportedly why the duo walked out before the show.

Possible involvement of Roman Reigns in Sasha Banks and Naomi incident

The Tribal Chief is the current face of the company and the longest reigning Universal Champion of all time. The Big Dog has several family members from the past, present and future associated with wrestling. From Peter Maivia to Solo Sikoa, Reigns' family is deeply rooted in WWE.

Naomi is currently married to one half of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer pointed out that Roman Reigns could play a huge part in settling the issue between the two parties.

The 36-year-old has a lot of influence and power with his current status in the WWE. Meltzer went on to state that if Reigns' supports Naomi and Banks' decision, WWE might try to work things out with the duo. However, if Reigns isn't playing any favorites with his family members, Boss and Glow could be facing some trouble.

WWE released an official statement addressing the issue, but there has been no major update provided by the duo. In less than a few hours, Naomi and Sasha Banks have shifted the landscape of the wrestling world and there is more to come as the story progresses.

Do you think Sasha Banks and Naomi will return after the incident? Will Roman Reigns play a part in the incident? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

