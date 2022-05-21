"They put them in a bad spot" - WWE Legend says it was wrong to call out Sasha Banks and Naomi on-air

AEW star Mark Henry says calling Sasha Banks and Naomi on air after their walkout was wrong.

Mark Henry is an influential personality in the world of professional wrestling. The World's Strongest Man has helped major promotions scout talents like Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Since the walkout debacle, many have come out to support Banks and Naomi in their decision.

Mark Henry has also spoken about the incident on Busted Open Radio. Henry mentioned his displeasure towards talent, mentioning the two superstars' names on-air after their walkout:

"You talk about taking your ball and going home, you're going to ruin a lot. You can't do it with pride. It was not right, it was wrong as hell to say for him to say that about another talent that he work with. He gotta walk the halls with, eating catering with, flying together with. It was not his place to say that. It was not Becky Lynch's place. The whole point if the office told them to say that they were wrong for doing that and they put them in a bad spot. You keep that opinion to yourself and not on the air." [30:50 - 31:53]

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Corey Graves (Vince, most likely) calling Sasha Banks and Naomi unprofessional for walking out of #WWERaw Corey Graves (Vince, most likely) calling Sasha Banks and Naomi unprofessional for walking out of #WWERaw https://t.co/gt6XbjWanA

Becky Lynch and Corey Graves have mentioned the former champions on WWE programming, which wasn't well received by fans and several other talents. Henry also thought it was wrong on their part to mention the situation on the air.

Sasha Banks unfollows several WWE superstars on Twitter

Last Monday, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW due to creative differences. The duo were scheduled to take part in a six-pack challenge but refused and walked out. Instead, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch to become the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

The Boss was reportedly unhappy with the creative team. Naomi and Banks headed to John Laurinaitis' office before the show and surrendered their titles.

According to reports by Wrestling Inc, Sasha Banks allegedly followed the official WWE handles of Vince McMahon and other prominent superstars like Roman Reigns, The Usos, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Bayley on Twitter.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion currently follows six accounts: John Cena, Naomi, Tamina, Snoop Dogg, and two fan accounts. It will be interesting to see where the tag division is headed as the titles have been vacated. A tournament has been announced to crown new champions.

