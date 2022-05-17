WATCH: Corey Graves takes a shot at Naomi and Sasha Banks after they reportedly walked out of WWE RAW

As reported by multiple outlets and confirmed by WWE themselves, Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night RAW before competing in a six-pack challenge. The bout would have determined the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Title.

WWE had to quickly shift gears and reconstruct the match to be a one-on-one bout between Becky Lynch and Asuka for the main event.

Color Commentator Corey Graves made it a point to address the situation during the live broadcast of RAW. He seemingly confirmed that Banks and Naomi left the arena early, calling the duo 'unprofessional' for their actions.

"Sasha Banks and Naomi summarily and unprofessionally left the arena before this match (six-pack challenge) could take place," Corey Graves said on Monday Night RAW.

Check out the clip below:

It is unclear if the comments were made of his own volition or if the former NXT Superstar was instructed to do so by WWE management.

Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly left their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at the arena

In a WWE statement produced by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the current Women's Tag Team Champions left Monday Night RAW with their suitcases, but not with their Women's Tag Team Titles.

As the statement above suggests, Banks and Naomi's sudden walkout is reportedly due to the team being "uncomfortable" with working with their planned opponents. The lineup would have included: Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Becky Lynch, and Asuka. The duo also allegedly felt a lack of respect as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda.com as this breaking story continues to unravel!

Edited by Angana Roy