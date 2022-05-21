Sasha Banks and Naomi suspended from WWE; stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championships

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that Sasha Banks and Naomi have been indefinitely suspended and stripped of the Women's Tag team Championship.

On Monday Night RAW, the duo walked out of the show after leaving their titles in John Laurinaitis' office. They were slated to compete in a six-pack challenge to determine Bianca Belair's challenger at the upcoming Hell in a Cell.

The massive bout was scheduled to headline the show, with Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, and Asuka being the remaining four competitors in the match.

WWE later issued a statement on the situation, stating that Sasha Banks and Naomi claimed they weren't respected enough as champions. The duo was allegedly uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents, who were not mentioned in the report.

On SmackDown this week, Michael Cole announced on commentary that the higher-ups had decided to suspend Sasha Banks and Naomi and vacate their titles. In the future, a tournament will be held to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Moreover, Cole added that the women let everyone down with their actions.

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

Boss N Glow captured the title at WrestleMania 38 in a fatal four-way tag team match. They successfully defended it against Natalya and Shayna Baszler on RAW several weeks ago and had been on a dominant run. It will be interesting to see how the fans react to the latest announcement and the situation as a whole.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Angana Roy