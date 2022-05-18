These boots are made for walkin': The fallout of the Sasha Banks & Naomi situation

When Sasha Banks and Naomi were crowned the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 38, they represented a new hope for those titles. After years of being an afterthought, there was finally a duo with the ability, star power and electric energy to really make the division mean something.

Sasha and Naomi thought the same thing, too. They felt like it was their opportunity to take those belts and really go on an amazing run with them. And while there may not be a whole lot of teams for them to work with in WWE right now, it was a chance to really build around the Boss 'n' Glow Connection.

Alas, it was not to be, as the ladies found out on Friday. After learning about the immediate plans for their future, they kindly dropped off their title belts and then made for the door, all while Smackdown was going live.

This has raised a ton of questions on the internet. Like, what pushed them to this point? Is this all for real or just a work? Are Sasha Banks and Naomi going to AEW?

You know... All the usual IWC fodder. Most of which goes down rabbit holes that you can never find your way out of.

The truth is this: It's been confirmed by multiple, reputable sources that this is not a work. No, the ladies are not headed to AEW anytime soon, as even if they want to. WWE will hold them to a non-compete clause and may even seek more time due to this walkout.

What finally pushed them over the edge is anyone's guess. However, there's a growing sentiment out there that a lot of WWE Superstars are disgruntled right now. Perhaps it all just boiled over for Banks and Naomi.

Now, the biggest question should be: Where do Sasha and Naomi go from here?

What happens next with the duo is anyone's guess, but it's doubtful that McMahon will look to fire either one of his most talented stars. If WWE can prove, however, that the ladies are in breach of their contract, they will be more than happy to issue fines or suspensions.

On a side note to this story, there appears to be a lot more heat on Sasha Banks than there is on her current partner. She has often been described over the years as a malcontent, and in many ways is being viewed as the ringleader of this strike against the company and its creative team.

Whether that's a fair label or not can't be quantified by anyone; it's merely a 'he-said-she-said' type of situation. But the stories are out there, nonetheless.

Naomi is obviously very tied to WWE due to her marriage to Jimmy Uso, and we all know how far his 'bloodline' runs through the company. So, if anyone is going to be hit the hardest by this, it will be Banks.

It's very likely that all this will be smoothed over and both women will re-emerge in the company. But probably not right away, as they were absolutely buried by WWE on the broadcast and in a subsequent press release. So even if they do return, there will need to be a 'cooling off' period for both parties.

Naomi seems like a solid bet to come back in some capacity. Banks, on the other hand, might ditch wrestling to try her hand at acting. She's already had a few opportunities in Hollywood, and has expressed interest in making her way to Tinsel Town when her career is over. This might be the time now.

While it's very admiable that both women stood up for themselves and (indirectly) their fellow performers, they have put themselves in a very tough position.

Being under contract to WWE means Vince McMahon holds all the cards. There's no way around that. So as brave as Sasha and Naomi may have been for walking away, they will likely come up limping in the end.

What do you think about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on Smackdown and relinquishing the Tag Team Championship? Were they right to stand up for themselves, or simply being difficult to deal with? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Anirudh