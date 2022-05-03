How long will The Bloodline dominate WWE storylines?

In WWE, one family seemingly controls the direction of the entire sports entertainment franchise.

The Bloodline has dominated the company since 2020. Roman Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, boasting the longest reign ever for the Universal Title. The Usos have ruled in two-on-two competition, with their current SmackDown Tag Team Championship reign also being the longest in history.

The Tribal Chief and his cousins have formed the nucleus of WWE storylines right now, as their segments on television are 'can't-miss' viewing.

Reigns' stock has skyrocketed since he threw off the shackles of being force-fed to the audience as a babyface. He now commands respect from the fans by uttering a simple declaration, "ACKNOWLEDGE ME."

Add in the special counsel Paul Heyman, and you have one of the greatest talkers in the business representing the faction on the microphone. It's truly an interesting mix of talent, with Reigns as the leader, The Usos as the ace tag team, and Heyman as the wise man who holds it all together.

Roman Reigns and The Beast Incarnate's WWE saga came to a close at this year's WrestleMania event

Reigns' long-running feud with Brock Lesnar was the focal point of the promotion for several months. It was the main selling point of WrestleMania 38.

The torch was passed from The Beast Incarnate to The Tribal Chief, and Reigns made history by unifying the company's two top titles.

This moment is indicative of just how much weight and importance the creative department has put into Reigns and his faction. They remain at the top because they draw interest and sell merchandise. The Bloodline has also been able to fill the role of portraying 'cool heels' as they have their fair share of fans who root for them.

Where does it all go from here for The Bloodline? Well, they will start off with a six-man tag team contest against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash.

From there, we can expect the group to continue to dominate World Wrestling Entertainment all the way through the rest of the year. Whether they decide to pop up on RAW or Smackdown, they are there to make an impact. And they always do.

How long do you think The Bloodline will stay together as a faction? Where do they rank in terms of some of the greatest groups in WWE history? Please share your opinions in the comments section below.

