Sasha Banks reportedly manipulated Naomi to follow her in RAW walkout on Monday

According to the latest reports, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks possibly manipulated her tag team partner Naomi into joining her and walking out of the arena during RAW this past Monday.

Banks and Naomi's walkout has dominated the wrestling world over the past couple of days. Various reports suggested that the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were unsatisfied with the booking of RAW's main event and their creative direction. The pair handed their tag titles over to WWE officials as they left the building.

With news regarding the walkout still circulating, Steve Carrier of Ringside News reported that Banks may have manipulated Naomi into joining her during her departure from RAW this week:

"We've asked around about the current Sasha Banks and Naomi situation. The general feeling is that Banks has far more heat than Naomi. In fact, we were told that Naomi is still "very popular" backstage and "many people feel Naomi was manipulated by Sasha into walking out."" (H/T: Twitter)

While the clarity of Monday's events is yet to be unveiled, Banks and Naomi's actions have sent shockwaves around the wrestling world, with many waiting for either of the tag champs to make a statement regarding their walkout.

WWE's possible plans for Sasha Banks before the walkout involved Ronda Rousey

Heading into RAW last Monday, Naomi and Sasha Banks were booked for a six-pack challenge, with the winner facing Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women's Championship.

According to PWInsider, Naomi was meant to win the contest, with Banks then competing against the SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey:

"The conceived storyline idea was that Naomi would then go on to Hell In A Cell and lose to Bianca Belair. There are some who believe that at this week’s SmackDown, an angle would have also been shot for Sasha Banks to wrestle and lose to Ronda Rousey, likely also at HIAC. So, the Women's Tag Team Champions would have effectively been used to put over the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions in the weeks ahead." (H/T: PWInsider)

Despite being offered world title opportunities, the Women's Tag Champions seemingly wanted to hold their ground as legitimate titleholders rather than being fodder for singles performers.

Edited by Abhinav Singh