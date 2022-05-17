Two WWE superstars reportedly walk out of RAW; several Becky Lynch backstage segments re-shot

WWE made some last-minute changes to the latest episode of RAW after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the show. They were scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge involving Asuka, Doudrop, Becky Lynch and Nikki A.S.H, with the winner earning a title opportunity against Bianca Belair.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the current WWE Women's Tag team Champions left the arena after Sasha Banks took issue with some of the planned creative for the match.

The report adds that The Boss had a meeting with Vince McMahon to discuss the creative direction of the original main event. The Chairman wasn't willing to make changes to the bout, and Banks refused to back down on her issues.

As a result, Banks left the venue before the start of the show, and her tag team partner Naomi left with her. WWE addressed both stars' exits during the show in a backstage segment featuring Becky Lynch and Adam Pierce, and again on commentary.

It was then announced that Big Time Becks would take on Asuka in the main event with the winner earning a shot against Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell for the coveted RAW Women's Championship.

Naomi was reportedly the planned winner of the Six Pack Challenge on WWE RAW

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Naomi was scheduled to win the multi-woman match before she and Banks walked out.

Fightful noted that there was no producer or referee assigned to the match at the time the RAW rundowns went out. The bout was highlighted in red to indicate that a change could happen.

The report also mentions that the company produced several segemts in a hurry to set up the change, which were reflected in the rundowns that were given out before the show began.

