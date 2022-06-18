Another report states that Sasha Banks has been released by WWE

There is now a new report which states that Sasha Banks has been released by WWE.

Raj Girl, founder of Wrestling Inc., initially broke the news on June 15. Raj claimed that he heard she had been released but was unsure if she requested it or if WWE took the action.

In an update today, WrestleVotes has backed up Giri's claim and verified the report. WrestleVotes stated that Sasha Banks has indeed been released from her WWE contract.

"The word backstage from SmackDown tonight is that the report from @TheRajGirl is indeed accurate, according to multiple sources. Sasha Banks has been released from her WWE contract," they wrote on Twitter.

Sasha Banks made history during her WWE career

The Legit Boss made her main roster debut alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte on the July 13, 2015, episode of RAW.

During her career, she won the RAW Women's Championship five times, was a three-time tag team champion, and held the SmackDown Women's Championship once.

One of the highlights of her career was main-eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 in a SmackDown Women's Title match against Bianca Belair. The two made history as the first black women to face each other in a WrestleMania title match. Bianca went on to win the main event and first title of her career.

Banks and Naomi were indefinitely suspended after walking out of the May 16 taping of WWE RAW. They were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time and left the titles in WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office.

The champs were reportedly unhappy with the titles not being a focal point and were booked to face each other in a six-pack challenge that night. As of now, there has been no word on Naomi's future in the promotion.

