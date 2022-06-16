BREAKING: Sasha Banks reportedly released by WWE

Former multi-time women's champion Sasha Banks has reportedly been released by WWE.

The Boss has been away from WWE television for a month following her RAW walkout with Naomi. The company soon vacated their women's tag team championship and announced that the two stars would be suspended indefinitely.

According to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc., he has heard that Banks has been released but he doesn't know if she requested it herself or if it was from the company's end.

"I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end," reported Raj Giri.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now tweeted that his sources hadn't heard of it as of this evening and talent relations didn't seem to know either. However, he did back Raj Giri by stating that he has good sources.

"I spoke with Raj this afternoon and asked WWE about this. As of this evening, they said they hadn't heard that, and talent relations didn't seem to know. Not saying that it didn't or isn't happening, but this is what I've heard so far when I asked. Raj has good sources," tweeted Sean Ross Sapp.

Sasha Banks played a huge part in bringing the women's revolution to WWE

After making a name for herself on the independent circuit, Banks signed with WWE in 2012. She soon became one of the top stars in NXT, even winning the NXT Women's Championship. She had a memorable feud and some classic matches with Bayley on the brand, still considered by many to be one of the best women's pro-wrestling matches of all time.

Sasha Banks was called-up to the main roster in 2015 alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. These stars brought a "revolution," forcing fans to notice women's wrestling and making WWE drop the term "Diva."

During her nearly decade-long WWE career, Sasha Banks became one of the most decorated female superstars in the company's history. She won the RAW Women's Championship five times, the SmackDown Women's Championship once, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship thrice. She also main evented Night One of WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair.

