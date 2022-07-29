5 current and former WWE Superstars who appear to be backing Naomi and Sasha Banks

Over the past decade, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been two of the top female superstars in WWE. Earlier this year, they teamed up to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37 after winning a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match.

However, Banks and Naomi later left their title belts on John Laurinaitis' desk and walked out during the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW after reportedly feeling disrespected.

While the company stripped the two from the Women's Tag Team Championships and dubbed them "unprofessional," several former superstars have expressed their support for the former champions. Also, a few current superstars seem to be subtly backing Banks and Naomi.

Here are five current and former WWE Superstars who appear to be backing Naomi and Sasha Banks.

#5. Bayley

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been very close friends for many years. The two shared the ring several times as partners and opponents. After the RAW walkout incident, The Boss and The Role Model attended a concert together.

Although she did not openly support her best friend, Bayley seemingly backed Banks in her decision to walk out. Following the incident, The Role Model posted a tweet that many believed was a message to Banks and Naomi.

"Remember…follow your heart, kid, and you'll never go wrong," she wrote.

Bayley has not competed since June 2021. She is currently out of action due to injury.

#4. CM Punk

Current lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk

Eight years before Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during Monday Night RAW, CM Punk did the same. Hence, The Best in the World openly expressed his support for the former Women's Tag Team Champions.

In an interview with the Absolute Geek podcast, Punk claimed that nothing has changed in WWE, using Naomi and Banks' situation as an example.

"Mercedes [Banks] and Trinity [Naomi] leave, and they announce on SmackDown that 'Gosh darn, we're so disappointed in them, they really let our fans down.' Brock [Lesnar] splits, comes back obviously, I think he worked the show, but where was Michael Cole saying 'Man, Brock Lesnar really let these fans down'? (...) I walked out, they went on TV and called me a quitter. What's changed? What's the difference?" he said (H/T: The Sportster)

In a tweet, the current AEW star also seemingly urged the WWE locker room to stand with Banks and Naomi.

"Doesn't matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they'll do the same thing to you and you'll wish someone helped. Trust me. You're expendable. Together you're unstoppable," Punk wrote.

Although Punk is the current AEW World Champion, he is currently out of action due to injury.

#3. Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho with Sasha Banks (left) and Naomi (right)

Before joining AEW in 2021, Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) spent five years in Vince McMahon's company, during which she shared the ring many times with Sasha Banks and Naomi.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Soho commented on Banks and Naomi's incident, expressing support for the former Women's Tag Team Champions.

I have for a long time considered Sasha and Naomi to be friends of mine. If that in the moment and in their heart of hearts is what they felt like they needed to do, then I can only understand from an outside perspective because you never know with that kind of stuff. You never know what they're experiencing, what their journey is like to that point, and why they felt like they needed to do what they needed to do. But at the end of the day, you can only just try and see them for who they are as people. And I adore them (...) It's definitely one of those things where I'm glad that they did what was best for them and what they felt was right at the time. I'm always for people standing up for themselves regardless of the circumstances. So if that's what they felt like they needed to do. 100%," she said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

WWE released Soho from her contract in June 2021 due to budget cuts. Three months later, she made her debut in AEW, where she is currently a regular competitor.

#2. Dolph Ziggler

Over the past few years, Dolph Ziggler and Naomi have developed a friendship. They took many photos backstage, in which they appeared to be having fun. The Showoff has also previously worked with Sasha Banks. The two teamed up in a match against Asuka and Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW two years ago.

Like Bayley, Ziggler did not openly comment on Banks and Naomi's incident. However, he appeared to be backing the former Women's Tag Team Champions when he posted a photo with The Glow on his Twitter account following their walkout.

While Naomi and Banks remain suspended, Ziggler returned to action on RAW for the first time in nearly a month when he teamed up with AJ Styles to defeat The Alpha Academy.

#1. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso subtly supported Naomi and Sasha Banks

After meeting at the performance center, Jimmy Uso and Naomi dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2014. Meanwhile, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion is friends with Sasha Banks.

Following his wife and Banks' walkout, Uso subtly showed his support for them by posting two photos of the former Women's Tag Team Champions on his Instagram stories.

While some reports have suggested that the company has released the two ladies from their contracts, others have recently stated that the new WWE management is now attempting to reconcile with Banks and Naomi. Hence, there is still hope that Uso will reunite with his wife in WWE.

The Usos are currently feuding with The Street Profits. The two teams will square off next Saturday at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

