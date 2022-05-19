Jimmy Uso finally reacts to Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout

Jimmy Uso recently extended his support to Sasha Banks and Naomi via his official Instagram handle, following the duo's controversial RAW walkout.

Banks and Naomi walked out of the show on this week's RAW, and WWE was displeased. WWE had to change the main event of RAW following the walkout. It's been a few days since the walkout, and the duo has received major support from the wrestling community.

Naomi's husband and fellow WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso also reacted to the controversy. He took to his Instagram story section and shared two pictures of Banks and Naomi, thus showing his support for them.

WWE sent out an official statement following Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout

After Sasha and Naomi walked out of RAW, WWE sent out an official statement reacting to the same. Here's an excerpt from the statement:

"When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out."

There's no concrete news on what the future holds for Banks and Naomi after their walkout on RAW. Recently, a report stated that WWE had removed Banks and Naomi from its upcoming live events. Banks' husband, Mikaze, quickly squashed the rumor.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have been getting tons of TV time ever since the two joined Roman Reigns' The Bloodline. Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman helped SmackDown become a must-watch show over the past year. The Usos are currently the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

What do you think of this unfortunate situation? Do you believe more superstars will come out in support of Banks and Naomi after Jimmy Uso?

