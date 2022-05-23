Current WWE Superstar subtly shows support for Sasha Banks and Naomi

Dolph Ziggler recently tweeted a photo of himself with Naomi in the background. In doing so, he could have subtly showed his support for Naomi and Sasha Banks following their recent WWE walkout.

The two women were suspended last week after walking out during a live episode of RAW amidst creative frustrations surrounding their Women's Tag Team Championships. They were subsequently stripped of the titles, and their merchandise has been removed from WWE Shop.

Ziggler has been part of the company for almost two decades and knows a thing or two about being frustrated with creative decisions. The former WWE Champion shared the image without a caption. Still, fans have picked up on the subtle hint after reports suggested that the locker room was divided following the duo's actions last Monday.

Ziggler and Naomi have wrestled on the same brand several times, and it's fair to assume that they have become friends throughout their time working together.

Dolph Ziggler has recently been performing on WWE NXT

Dolph Ziggler is a former World Champion and was once pushed as one of the biggest stars in the company. In recent years, he has been relegated to the mid-card level and has been teaming with Robert Roode in the tag team division.

Ziggler recently went back to NXT and was part of a feud with Bron Breakker, who is the nephew of Scott Steiner. The veteran shocked the wrestling world when he won the NXT Championship at NXT Roadblock.

He went on to lose the championship a few weeks later on the RAW After WrestleMania; Breakker beat him to regain the title. Ziggler has since seemingly been on hiatus following his loss, so fans will have to wait and see what his future holds.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Colin Tessier