WWE reportedly trying to get Sasha Banks and Naomi back

WWE fans might not have to lose hope of seeing Sasha Banks and Naomi back in action.

After their infamous walkout from the scheduled main event match on the May 16th episode of RAW, things weren't looking suitable for both stars. It was reported that there wasn't much sympathy being passed around for their case backstage as they were labeled unprofessional for their actions on the red and blue brand.

But with the retirement of Vince McMahon now officially taking effect, it seems that the chances of seeing Sasha Banks and Naomi back in WWE might not be as slim initially believed. Dave Meltzer spoke about the situation on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and provided the latest update on whether they could ever come back.

"It's kind of up in the air. They're gone," Meltzer said. "The last I heard was that there would be attempts made to reconcile, especially with Vince gone. So, it's up in the air. I don't think there's anything definite just yet." H/T Wrestlingnews

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy_DM Can Triple H and Stephanie McMahon get Sasha Banks and Naomi back? Can Triple H and Stephanie McMahon get Sasha Banks and Naomi back?

Fans are hoping for the best when it comes to the potential return of the Boss N Glow now that WWE will be under Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. It seems the support for both Sasha Banks and Naomi is still going strong and only time will tell if all of the noise is heard by the higher-ups.

CM Punk bashes WWE for calling out Sasha Banks and Naomi after their walkout

WWE has not taken kindly to people walking out on scheduled shows and lambasted Sasha Banks and Naomi for doing the same. Both stars left RAW and left their women's tag titles behind due to frustrations with their creative direction.

Current AEW star CM Punk gave his thoughts on the controversial situation over on the Absolute Geek Podcast, having been through a similar one back in 2014. Punk didn't hold back and bashed the company for the way they handled things with the two women.

"I walked out. They went on TV and called me a quitter. What's changed? What's the difference? You're going to attack these two poor women who had enough and walked. They have bigger b**ls than everybody there. What's changed? There's nothing much that has changed. There's people that talk about it and people who do it. The people who lick the boots and have the audacity to say that about those two women. F***ing cowards and bootlickers. This s**t is ridiculous."

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime I literally DARE WWE to handle Brock Lesnar walking out the same way they handled Sasha Banks and Naomi. I literally DARE WWE to handle Brock Lesnar walking out the same way they handled Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Fans believe that if a new era is about to arrive in the company, there must be positive changes made for the betterment of the talent. We'll have to wait and see if things can be reconciled with Sasha Banks and Naomi to witness their return to WWE again.

