"F***ing cowards and bootlickers" - Multi-time World Champion bashes WWE for calling out Sasha Banks and Naomi after their walkout

AEW World Champion CM Punk has given his thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi's infamous walk-out from WWE.

Punk may not be tied to WWE anymore, but the Straight Edge Superstar knows a thing or two about walking out of the company. In 2014, Punk left the promotion and quit wrestling for a couple of years before returning to AEW.

In May, Sasha Banks and Naomi both walked out as they felt the creative team had no solid plans when it came to the women's tag team division. They left the titles behind and haven't appeared on WWE programming since. Speaking on Absolute Geek Podcast, Punk shared his thoughts on their walkout:

"Oh boy, people are going to be real f***ing mad about this, but f**k it. Mercedes [Sasha Banks] and Trinity [Naomi] leave, they announce on SmackDown that, 'gosh darn, we are so disappointed in them, they really let our fans down.' Brock splits. Comes back, obviously, I think he worked the show. Where is Michael Cole saying, 'Brock Lesnar really let these fans down."

Punk recalls the time WWE called him out when he left the company in 2014.

"I walked out. They went on TV and called me a quitter. What's changed? What's the difference? You're going to attack these two poor women who had enough and walked. They have bigger balls than everybody there. What's changed? There's nothing much that has changed. There's people that talk about it and people who do it. The people who lick the boots and have the audacity to say that about those two women. F***ing cowards and bootlickers. This s**t is ridiculous." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Sasha Banks and Naomi return with new management running the company.

What are Sasha Banks and Naomi doing after their walkout?

Banks and Naomi were at the top of the women's tag team division when the two won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. The duo were exactly what was needed to push the division, which has been lackluster over the past year.

Unfortunately, the pair were not fans of the creative direction given to them as they felt they could have done more with the titles. On May 16th, the two decided to do the unthinkable and walked out of the company. They left the gold behind and decided not to return as there were no concrete plans for them.

After the two walked out, the championships were vacated and a tournament to crown the new champions was announced. Unfortunately, there has been no update and the division has been quiet. Banks has been AWOL from social media. However, fans spotted her with a new look along with her friends and family at various events.

Naomi recently appeared on Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face alongside her husband. It will be interesting to see if the two superstars ever return to the company.

Do you think Sasha Banks and Naomi will return to WWE as Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are in-charge? Sound off in the comment section!

