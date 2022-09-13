5 careers Sasha Banks has hinted at following WWE retirement

Sasha Banks worked a few ordinary jobs before joining WWE in 2012. The Boss then spent nearly a decade as a regular competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which she became one of the most accomplished female WWE Superstars in history.

However, in May, Banks and her tag team partner Naomi walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. Following the incident, the company stripped them of their Women's Tag Team Titles and they were subsequently suspended. A few unconfirmed reports also suggested the two superstars got released from their contracts.

Over the past few months, Banks has taken part in a few activities away from wrestling. She has also hinted at retiring from in-ring competition and pursuing other careers.

Here are five careers Sasha Banks has hinted at following WWE retirement.

#5. Sasha Banks is currently pursuing a modeling career

Over the past few years, Sasha Banks has modeled for several brands on social media, including her husband's shoe brand. However, she recently officially launched her runway modeling career as she made her debut at New York Fashion Week a few days ago.

The 30-year-old walked in shows for Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade. In an interview with Page Six, Banks disclosed how she felt during her runway modeling debut.

"It felt chaotic. It felt like my first wrestling match all over again! I'm back to being the new girl. It felt like everyone was like, 'Who's this? Who's taking my spot?' But I just had to walk in with confidence like I knew what I was doing because this has been a dream of mine for such a long time, to be in the modeling space," she said.

Banks landed her first spread in the October issue of Vogue Scandinavia, which she considers a good start as she makes her way through the modeling world.

"I want to walk in Paris and Milan next, but I’m also just trying to make my way through this modeling world and get in all the magazines. Vogue feels like a good start," the former SmackDown Women's Champion added.

Banks' former tag team partner, Naomi, also made her runway modeling debut at New York Fashion Week. She and The Boss walked side-by-side during the Jessica Jade show.

#4. Sasha Banks could continue pursuing an acting career

In 2020, Sasha Banks kicked off her acting career as she starred in two episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian. The former SmackDown Women's Champion played the role of Mandalorian warrior Koska Reeves.

In an interview with The Athletic earlier this year, The Boss disclosed that she is determined to become a successful Hollywood star.

"I want my face on the posters. I want people buying tickets to see Sasha Banks," the 30-year-old said.

In a recent interview with Ahch-To Radio, Banks hinted that acting is currently among her priorities.

#3. Sasha Banks could pursue a career in music

The Boss could pursue a career in music

A few of Sasha Banks' cousins are famous in the music business, including legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has also recently hinted at following in their footsteps.

In an interview with Ahch-To Radio, The Boss expressed her interest in pursuing a career in music.

"You have a microphone, that's something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music... I don't know if that's the number one next thing, because acting — there's a lot of things coming with acting right now. I'm really starting to focus my mind around music, and that music realm and being kind of a director in a space of creating kind of a musical video piece," she said. (H/T: CagesideSeats)

Banks has sung on-camera a few times, including once during a livestream on former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze's Twitch.

#2. Sasha Banks could pursue a career as an author and writer

The former SmackDown Women's Champion could publish her memoir

After she retired from professional wrestling, AJ Lee (aka AJ Mendez) became an author and writer. In 2017, she published her memoir "Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules," which became a New York Times Best Seller.

Sasha Banks could also do the same after leaving WWE. In her interview with Ahch-To Radio, The Boss referred to herself as a writer, among other things. Speaking to Muscle & Fitness magazine, the 30-year-old revealed that she always carried a notebook to write down her thoughts.

"On the road, I always bring a notebook so that I can write down my thoughts... If I don't have my notebook, I get so upset... Sometimes I can't remember the things I've done in the past but when I go back and look at them, I think, Wow!" Banks said.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion could now kick off her career as a writer by publishing her memoir.

#1. Sasha Banks could open her own wrestling academy

Sasha Banks could open a wrestling academy

Several WWE Superstars have opened their own wrestling academies over the past few years, including Seth Rollins, Booker T, and Shawn Michaels. Sasha Banks has also expressed interest in doing the same.

In an interview with Barstool Rasslin', The Boss spoke about the possibility of establishing her own wrestling academy.

"I mean there could be a Boss Academy one day. That sounds good for me making more money," she said.

Several former WWE women transitioned into coaching after retiring from in-ring competition. However, not many female wrestlers have their own academies.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Sasha Banks return to the ring? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell