"I have a big crush on him" - When Sasha Banks challenged 55-year-old Hollywood star to a fight in WWE

Over the past few years, several celebrities have appeared on WWE television, including Bad Bunny, Hugh Jackman, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, only a few of them have stepped inside the squared circle.

In an interview with The Real in 2018, Sasha Banks expressed her desire to see Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo join that list as she challenged him to a fight.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion explained that she would like to fight the 55-year-old because she has a crush on him.

"I would have to choose Mark Ruffalo only because I have a big crush on him. [You want to fight him because you have a crush on him?] Yeah, [laughs]," Banks said. [From 2:30 to 2:41]

Banks spent a decade as a regular competitor in the Stamford-based company. However, she has been out of action since May when she and her tag team partner Naomi walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

While rumors have suggested that The Boss has been released from her contract, neither she nor the company have confirmed these speculations.

Sasha Banks had a crush on former WWE Champion Sheamus

Mark Ruffalo is not the only man Sasha Banks has admitted to having a crush on. In a previous interview with TRL in 2018, the 30-year-old also disclosed that she was attracted to a fellow WWE Superstar growing up.

Although she admired Eddie Guerrero during her younger years, The Boss developed a crush on Sheamus. During the interview, she admitted that she was still attracted to The Celtic Warrior.

"I don't want to admit this! Sheamus from WWE – when I was a child! When I was little! I know! I thought he was cute... I still love him, I still love him," she said. [H/T: The Sportster]

