Sasha Banks sends a message to "The Avengers" actor

Sasha Banks tweeted at Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo after attending the recent She-Hulk premiere with Naomi.

Sasha Banks has seemingly been having the time of her life ever since she walked out of WWE RAW in May along with Naomi. She has made several public appearances since her walkout. If the latest rumors are true, she could make her big WWE return very soon.

Banks recently attended the She-Hulk premiere with her best friend Naomi. The duo posed for a bunch of pictures and it didn't take long for the stills to go viral on Wrestling Twitter.

Soon after, The Boss shared a tweet hyping up her She-Hulk premiere appearance. She also sent a 'Hi' to Mark Ruffalo, the actor who played the character of The Hulk in Marvel's "The Avengers."

Check out Banks' tweet below:

"Pull up in the monster. Hi @MarkRuffalo," she wrote.

Mark Ruffalo amazed fans across the world with his role as The Hulk in several Marvel movies. Banks would love to receive a response from the veteran actor to her tweet.

Sasha Banks is no stranger to working for major franchises

WWE isn't the only popular media franchise that Banks has worked for. She's also worked in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, portraying the character of Koska Reeves. Banks' stint in The Mandalorian was a brief one and she is credited as Mercedes Varnado for two episodes.

Here's what the former RAW Women's Champion had to say about her stint in The Mandalorian:

"It’s a huge deal. I still cannot get over it. It still does not feel real to me. The more interviews I do, the more I feel like ‘Oh, my God, holy–‘ I’m telling you right now, it still does not feel real to me. It’s frickin ‘Star Wars!’ One of the biggest franchises in the whole world, one of the biggest universes you can ever be a part of." [H/T Variety]

As for her wrestling future, it seems highly likely that the WWE Universe will get to see The Boss back on TV once again, now that Triple H holds major creative power. Banks is bound to receive a massive pop if she ends up returning to WWE.

