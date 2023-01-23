WWE 2K23: Which stars may miss out from this year's game?

WWE 2K23 recently witnessed a resurge in its hype. The official release date for the video game has been confirmed by the devs and the cover features John Cena for the second time.

The 11th installment of the hit franchise will be released on March 17 this year. Pre-orders will begin three days prior to the official release. More than 15 superstars have been confirmed so far, including rapper Bad Bunny and YouTuber Logan Paul.

Developed by Visual Arts, WWE 2K23 is riding high on the expectations of its predecessor. However, some superstars from the current roster may miss out this year, mostly due to internal roster changes in November and December 2022. It’s unlikely that wrestlers who recently returned or experienced/undergoing character changes will be featured in the game.

Bronson Reed

Mia Yim

Emma

Alexa Bliss (Demon version)

Uncle Howdy

Sarah Logan (Valhalla version)

Tegan Nox

Other names that may not be included this year but were present in 2K22 are listed below. Most of these superstars have left WWE and joined other promotions.

Ariya Daivari

Antonio Cesaro

Alexander Wolfe

Billie Kay

Danny Burch

Ember Moon

Fandango

Gran Metalik

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

John Morrison

Kalisto

Keith Lee

Kushida

Kyle O’Reilly

Lana

Lince Dorado

Nia Jax

Oney Lorcan

Peyton Royce

Reckoning

Samoa Joe

Shane McMahon

Slapjack

The Brian Kendrick

Timothy Thatcher

Toni Storm

Tyler Breeze

William Regal

Note that the complete roster of 2K23 hasn't been disclosed yet. It is shrouded in mystery, much like Uncle Howdy and his motives.

What extra features and modes could be seen in WWE 2K23?

WWE 2K23 will also feature a brand new 'Showcase' mode. Players will have to take down John Cena, the poster boy of the game, in 14 career-defining matches that were lost by The Cenation Leader.

Other existing modes such as MyFaction, My GM, and MyRISE will get huge additions to them. Team gameplay and roster management have been refined along with immersive stories and online action.

Following the success of Survivor Series: WarGames, a similar tag team mode is available for 2K23. Battle in a 3 vs. 3 or 4 vs. 4 match in the unique WarGames structure, which consists of two rings encompassed by a steel cage.

WWE 2K23 is split into Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition, with each feature carrying different bonuses and extras. Players who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will receive the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character, as well as a Ruby tier Bad Bunny MyFACTION card.

