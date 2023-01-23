Massive teaser featuring John Cena dropped for upcoming WWE 2K23 video game

The long-awaited reveal for WWE 2K23 may be over soon, as the company just dropped its latest teaser trailer. While the cover art for the video game is yet to be released as of this writing, John Cena was featured heavily in the ad.

The game will be the 11th video game published by 2K for World Wrestling Entertainment since the brand replaced THQ in 2013. The first installment, 2K14, had The Rock on the cover. This began a tradition for 2K to select a WWE Superstar to be featured on the front cover, often indicating that the game Showcase Mode would heavily revolve around that superstar.

Today's teaser trailer showed John Cena interacting with a number of WWE Superstars and high-profile celebrities, specifically Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, Triple H, and Austin Theory. Keeping up with the now iconic "You Can't See Me" joke, Cena is invisible for about half the advertisement, only recognized because of his voice and ring gear.

"See @JohnCena, beat John Cena and be #EvenStronger than John Cena in #WWE2K23, coming soon! @WWEgames," WWE Tweeted.

As seen in the trailer above, the tagline for 2K23 this year seems to be "#EvenStronger," with fans being encouraged to "See Cena," "Beat Cena," and "Be even Stronger than Cena."

Last week, it was reported by Insider Gaming that WWE and the game developer would be holding a preview event on January 28th in San Antonio to reveal WWE 2K23. This would be the same day and location that the company will be hosting this year's Royal Rumble. The report went on to note that the plan was to highlight gameplay previews and a new game mode.

John Cena and Austin Theory clashed in WWE 2K23, but will they do the same in real life?

As shown in the WWE 2K23 trailer, John Cena directly interacted with the current United States Champion Austin Theory, with video game versions of the men clashing in a match. This has only added to the speculation that the duo will square off in real life sooner rather than later, possibly even at WrestleMania.

Rumors of a future Theory and Cena feud have been around for a while now, but things have heated up in the last few months. Earlier this month, Theory mocked Cena's catchphrase, "The Champ is Here" on Monday Night RAW.

Theory also shot a short video from what he claimed was the set of WWE 2K23 and was looking for 'Cena' while holding a steel chair.

