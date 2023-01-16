What is the latest update on WWE 2K23's release date?

Fans have been searching for WWE 2K23's release date for the last few months. It is the most anticipated wrestling simulation game since WWE 2K22, which was released during a period of controversy and low morale.

The smashing success of WWE 2K22 and the year that has since passed means WWE 2K23's release date will have gamers and fans watching the reveal in hordes. The makers have kept everyone in the dark for a while, but it looks like we can start counting down the days until the title hits stores.

According to Insider Gaming, WWE and 2K are planning on holding an event on January 28 in San Antonio to reveal their latest game. The source stated that the reveal would show select content creators hands-on gameplay previews and a new game mode but made no further elaborations on either front.

The event will feature hands-on gameplay, an announcement of a new game mode, and more.



It is interesting to note that WWE 2K23's release date and the day of the Royal Rumble premium live event are one and the same. However, it is unlikely that the launch will interrupt the show. The game will launch around March, which was the month its predecessor hit stores last year.

What to expect from WWE 2K23?

Expect it to be pushed even harder for For the record, MyFaction in WWE 2K22 has made considerably more revenue than anticipated - not a good sign for players that were hoping to see the back of the mode.Expect it to be pushed even harder for #WWE2K23 For the record, MyFaction in WWE 2K22 has made considerably more revenue than anticipated - not a good sign for players that were hoping to see the back of the mode. Expect it to be pushed even harder for #WWE2K23

WWE 2K23 has a lot of hype surrounding it following the critically-acclaimed WWE 2K22. Having dropped a disaster class with WWE 2K20, WWE and 2K's commitment to making the best wrestling game saw the release of the outgoing title, whose success has raised the bar for the upcoming one.

With AEW Fight Forever also expected this year, it should be a good 2023 for fans of wrestling games. The makers will no doubt take the best parts of WWE 2K22 and add some improvements to the entire package. This year will also see a different roster due to the multiple superstar returns we have seen.

Gameplay improvements are a given at this point with every new WWE game. This could be the next game-changer in its market. The MyFaction mode, which was made a key feature in WWE 2K22, could be present in the upcoming game in a more significant fashion. Fans can also expect better graphics, smoother matches, and new match stipulations (please give us WarGames).

We can't wait for WWE 2K23 to hit stores. A comparison with AEW Fight Forever is inevitable, and we are looking forward to pitting the two games against each other.

