Current champion takes a shot at John Cena on RAW, teases WrestleMania 39 match?

There are a lot of questions about whether or not John Cena will compete at WrestleMania 39. However, an answer to the speculation could be near as United States Champion Austin Theory seemingly teased a match against Cena on the latest episode of RAW.

Cena, who returned on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, went up in a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to emerge victorious in his first match of 2022.

However, Cena's triumphant return to the ring could have paved the way for a singles run. On the latest episode of RAW, as Austin Theory came out to the ring, he triumphantly declared, "The Champ is here," a reference to John Cena.

There have been some rumors that WWE is planning John Cena vs. Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Theory's recent mocking of Cena could be construed as the United States Champion teasing a match against the 16-time world champion in the near future.

Currently, Theory has his hands full with Seth Rollins and the returning Bobby Lashley. After winning his championship defense against Rollins last week, The All Mighty returned on the latest episode of RAW to attack Theory.

It remains to be seen whether Cena will respond to what is potentially a shot at his catchphrase.

Do you want to see Theory vs. Cena at 'Mania? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

