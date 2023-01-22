Create

[WATCH] WWE Superstar searches for John Cena; wants to attack him with a steel chair

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 22, 2023 08:36 PM IST
This WWE Superstar wants a piece of Cena
John Cena is a multi-time world champion

John Cena was the subject of current WWE Superstar Austin Theory's latest hilarious video on Twitter.

Austin Theory has been targeting WWE legend John Cena for a while now. The young gun seemingly wants a match with Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.

Austin Theory recently shot a video from what he claimed was the set of WWE 2K23 and attempted to attack 'Cena' with a chair. Theory referenced Cena's popular "You Can't See Me" meme and went to work with the steel chair. When he failed, Theory stated, "I'm sure he's around here somewhere," before continuing his search for Cena.

Check out the video below:

He can’t keep ducking me forever 😡 #WWE2K23 #ad https://t.co/tdgm3nqxni

How did fans react to Austin Theory's hilarious video targeting John Cena?

Austin Theory has grown a lot on WWE fans over the past year or so. He is regarded by many fans as the future of the company. The WWE Universe has been clamoring for a battle of the generations between Theory and John Cena at WrestleMania for a long time now.

The replies to Theory's tweet weren't any different. Check out some of the reactions below:

@_Theory1 we readyyy for it https://t.co/jTb5YoMlpn
@_Theory1 Cena vs theory is happening at maina https://t.co/o6toLeeF7u
@_Theory1 GO FOR THE COVER, THEORY!!! https://t.co/jXRuLGjZXQ
@_Theory1 CENA THEORY AT WRESTLEMANIA!!!

Last year, Theory opened up about Cena and had major praise for the former WWE Champion:

"It's so weird to meet somebody and pretty much have to explain to them, 'I modeled my whole life after you.' It's one of those things as a kid getting bullied, my dad not being in my life a lot. Cena, I could watch him and just escape. It was the connection to his personality. And that's something I learned from him. He told me, 'Don't ever think people go out there and want people to connect to their performance. Nobody will connect to your performance unless they connect to your personality.'" [H/T CBS Sports]

A match against Cena would benefit Austin Theory and give him the biggest rub of his pro-wrestling career. If they do battle and Cena ends up losing, it would certainly make for a "passing of the torch" moment.

Share your thoughts on Theory's hilarious video in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh
