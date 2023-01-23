WWE 2K23: How many developers are involved in making the WWE Games?

WWE 2K23 dropped a commercial promoting their latest WWE video game with John Cena as the main lead in it. This has increased a huge sense of anticipation and excitement among WWE and video game lovers.

WWE games over the years have seen many developers. Yuke's, a game development company that has been developing games for WWE for over two decades with THQ. When 2K bought the rights to make WWE games in 2013, they brought Visual Concepts and Yuke's together to create the games. The two developers worked together for five years, creating five games from 2K14 to 2K19.

In 2020, 2K announced the end of their collaboration with Yuke's. They also mentioned that Visual Concepts would be the sole developer of the 2K series going forward.

“WWE 2K20 will be developed by Visual Concepts, who have worked with Yuke’s on the development of the series since WWE 2K14. As we’ve continued to invest in the WWE 2K franchise, we’ve seen the Visual Concepts team deisplay incredible passion, talent and commitment to the future of the series. We thank Yuke’s for their years of partnership and are excited to see what the Visual Concepts team brings to the franchise moving forward.”

Apart from Yuke's and Visual Concepts, several other developers have developed games for WWE. WWE 2K mobile game was developed in 2015 by N-Space, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds in 2020 was created by Saber Interactive.

WWE 2K23 will release in less than two months

The official release date of WWE 2K23 is out, and it is less than two months away. It will be released for PCs and various consoles on 17th March 2023. A premium version will be available to users on the 14th of March.

John Cena recently completed 20 years in the WWE and is on the cover of WWE 2K23. The Game will have four editions: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition, with Cena being on the cover of them all.

The game will also have a special John Cena story mode in it, that will be based on Cena's 20 years in WWE. John Cena himself will do the narration of the story in the game. Many superstars and celebrities can be bought or unlocked in WWE 2K23. There have been new matches added to the game. Three decades after its creation, WarGames will make its debut in WWE 2K23. You can play it in multiple formats.

