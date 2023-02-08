What are the WWE 2K22 locker codes for February 2023?

WWE 2K22 is currently on its last legs and is set to make way for its much-anticipated successor. However, the game is still very active and offers players what it can while it is around, this time as refreshed MyFaction locker codes.

WWE 2K22 MyFaction locker codes have been a key part of the game since its launch. These codes allow gamers to unlock exclusive cards for their dream faction. For February 2023, they have brought back some of the best ones instead of producing new stuff, allowing fans to get the best cards if they missed out earlier.

If you want to know what locker codes are active on the game this month, read on to find out.

For February 2023, these are the WWE 2K22 locker codes WWE and 2K have on offer.

Redeem the ones you feel will make a difference to your faction, and make sure to do so before they expire.

YOUCOMPLETEDGM - Redeem this to get a Triple H Emerald Managers Card and the Emerald Manager Triple H individually as another earning.

WWESUPERCARDS8 - Redeem this to get Emerald Cards for Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks, in addition to a Gold Randy Orton card. It also unlocks two Emerald Contracts.

NOFLYZONE - Redeem to get a 65-rated Emerald Drew Gulak.

WWWHIAC2022 - Redeem to get a Signature Series pack.

HELLINACELL - Redeem to get two Superstar Series Pack and a Silver Fighting Spirit Sideplate.

WWE 2K22 making way for its successor

WWE 2K22 was a stellar success, both critically and commercially. It raised the bar high for wrestling simulation video games and brought about huge expectations for WWE 2K23. Fans can't wait for the new game to hit stores now.

John Cena is the cover star of WWE 2K23, returning after seven years. He was thrilled to be a part of the game and tweeted just as much.

"Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time! The new game certainly brings a new meaning to 'career mode.' Excited for every player to take this journey!" he wrote.

The latest title will feature your favorite superstars, returning ones like Cody Rhodes, and a host of new features and upgrades. We cannot wait to get our hands on it and see how it compares to its predecessor.

